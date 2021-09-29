Why we must make varsities’ purpose real

Universities are established to serve specific functions, including development of human capital and carrying out research to solve societal problems. The exponential growth in student numbers and the number of universities have dimmed the major role. The goal has shifted radically and, in the past decade, the financial aspect overtook all the rest.

First, the introduction of Module II programme to serve the surging number of students was gradually hijacked by the desire for monetary gain. This rendered the well-intended programme a corruption hotbed. Secondly, university leadership has been narrowed to tribal enclaves meant to derail the universality of the overall goal of the institutions. While requirements for university positions are stipulated, the rules are politicised to allow for the selection of one from the host community.

Tribalism and nepotism are dangerous elements that can obliterate the essence of a university — which is supposed to be a place where knowledge is created, preserved and disseminated through continuous research and updating of the existing body of knowledge. It is supposed to be the bedrock of guidance advanced in several frontiers of the society, like political, social and economic domains. By entrenching tribalism, the integration of knowledge, ideas and cultures is completely defeated.

Similarly, the lecture method of teaching, which does not emphasize acquisition of skills and competence, has led to the churning out of half-baked graduates who relish on getting white-collar jobs. The clarion call by the Founding President of Tanzania, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, that institutions of learning should lead to development of creators and not creatures is paramount. Economic progress should be guided largely by the number of graduates who are ready to roll up their sleeves and take the wheel of development.

Stuffing the minds

New technologies are hampered by the stuffing the minds of students with information without the technical knowhow. No wonder, it is common to see engineering and information graduates who cannot turn the skills and competencies learnt into tangible outcomes. This is an absurd situation full of contradictions. The emphasis on technical know-how is immense but the teaching methodologies and activities, as well as infrastructure, do not meet the threshold of production of a prepared graduate.

We are slowly sliding into a situation where the number of graduates seeking employment is tripling. Some universities have never added a thing in terms of development of their infrastructure, realignment of their programmes to market needs and the improvement of staff through continuous training, research funding and exchange programmes. Delay in correcting these anomalies will lead to a more disastrous situation for the nation.

Kenyan universities must match the best practices of the well doing institutions worldwide.



