Why we must make varsities’ purpose real

University

Students at Dedan Kimathi University of Technology in Nyeri. Universities are established to serve specific functions, including development of human capital and carrying out research to solve societal problems.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Kipkemoi Maraba

Universities are established to serve specific functions, including development of human capital and carrying out research to solve societal problems. The exponential growth in student numbers and the number of universities have dimmed the major role. The goal has shifted radically and, in the past decade, the financial aspect overtook all the rest.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.