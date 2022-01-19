Why we must keenly listen to weatherman

Rainy day

Members of the public go about their daily chores while it rained in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on January 17, 2022. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Edwin Murimi

Environmentalist

What you need to know:

  • The weatherman is, however, sending a different message — that of hope, especially to farmers.
  • People should learn to harvest water in preparation for tougher days ahead.

The month of January is associated with drought, hunger, heatwaves and many other forms of suffering. Many parts of the country transit from the wet festive month of December to dry spells that hex doom. The early days of 2022 have not been any different. 

