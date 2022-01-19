Why we must keenly listen to weatherman

The month of January is associated with drought, hunger, heatwaves and many other forms of suffering. Many parts of the country transit from the wet festive month of December to dry spells that hex doom. The early days of 2022 have not been any different.

The weatherman is, however, sending a different message — that of hope, especially to farmers. The past few days have experienced rains in many counties with more such sessions expected in the third week of the year.

This is probably an exceptional opportunity to plan ahead. At the household level, people should learn to harvest water in preparation for tougher days ahead. They could also consider planting fast-maturing crops like vegetables — they will come in handy soon.

Communities, especially in the arid and semi-arid areas (ASALs), should consider pooling resources and sinking water pans for water collection.

Water catchment areas

Groups could also desilt dams so that they may collect as much water as they can for their domestic consumption and watering their livestock. They can do this in collaboration with stakeholders such as NGOs, especially those that are domiciled in the locality.

Governments, local and national alike, should follow swiftly and not let the people get exposed to water rationing challenges. The water collection potential for water catchment areas, such as Ndakaini Dam, should be optimised.

In addition, we heavily rely on hydro-power, meaning that depreciation in water levels in the Seven Forks dams will automatically lead to electricity rationing.

It’s common knowledge that electricity rationing and cost of manufacturing are intertwined, and joined at the hip.

Finally, the authorities must not forget to clear road culverts and storm drains — unless they are prepared for flooded streets. As the saying goes, let’s make hay while the sun shines. Or shall we?