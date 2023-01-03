Why we must ensure safety for swimmers

On New Year’s Eve, I was at the poolside. It was bunched, and well-packed. Children, youth and old people were having the time of their lives in the water.

But everything about the swimming pool was awry. It is necessary to enter a swimming pool that has a well-trained instructor or swimming guard. Somebody who can rescue a drowning swimmer. You may be an expert but water detests one mistake: Panic.

Do not run by the pool. More often than not, terrazzo is used to pave the pool ledge. Little splashes from the pool can make it unsafe. Just like fire, water is an instant killer; once it clogs your lungs, you have little chance of survival.

For newbies, don’t be manipulated to try what you’ve never done. Advance your swimming skills bit by bit. Don’t try floating in the deep end just because you can do it in the shallow end.

Never dive in a shallow end. Many people have lifelong injuries from diving. Remember the underside of a pool is concrete. Now, slamming your head on that hard surface may not give you too many chances of remaining the same.

Never swim alone; ensure there is an experienced swimmer around. Anything can happen; you can plunge in or have a health condition attack. In fact, avoid swimming if you have health conditions such as asthma or epilepsy. Ensure you are fully fit before getting into the water.

No playing

Don’t play in the pool. This is common among children. Some dive over other swimmers or push or pull others underwater, competing to see how long they can hold their breath.

The authorities should establish stern safety measures to improve the standards of swimming pools. Disaster management departments should establish a maximum number of people in a swimming pool at a time, based on its size.

Every pool should have a professional instructor with skills in CPR and other First Aid skills. A swimming pool should have a disinfecting system to reduce infections and disease spread.

A swimming pool is a place of fun, not death.