Why we must educate girls

In Kenya, and many other parts of the world, there is a prevalent belief among traditionalists and pastoralist communities that girls are solely meant to be wives.

This view often leads to girls being deprived of education and opportunities. In Kenya, 70 per cent of girls in these communities lack tertiary training. The recent graduation of girls who evaded forced marriages in Morpus, West Pokot County, stresses the need to educate the girl child, which has far-reaching benefits.

First, girls have the ability to achieve great things in various fields. Denying them the opportunity to learn and explore their potential limits their contribution to society. Educating girls opens doors to different careers, essential to gender equality.

Secondly, girls who are not allowed to go to school and pursue their interests are less likely to be productive members of society. However, if they acquire skills that enable them to be self-reliant, improve their income levels and support their families, that contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Thirdly, educating girls promotes gender equality, which is not just a human rights issue but essential for sustainable development. Educated girls are more likely to challenge gender roles and expectations, promoting gender equality. Girls who grow up knowing they can be whatever they want to be will be strong, empowered women who can contribute significantly to society.

Fourthly, it reduces gender-based violence. Violence against women is often perpetuated by the belief that they are inferior to men.

It is crucial that we educate traditionalists about the potential of girls so that they can appreciate and value them for who they are and what they can achieve. By doing so, we can build a better, more equal society that benefits everyone.