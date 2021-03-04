Why WASH programmes need faith leaders

Inadequate sanitation is one of the great drivers of world poverty and inequality. Poor sanitation claims millions of lives, destroys livelihoods, compromises dignity and diminishes prospects for economic growth.

Faith leaders could play a very important role in the health behaviour of their congregants. Faith leaders are able to influence health behaviour not only on the individual level but also on a socio-cultural and environmental level. Congregants view faith leaders as having an immense influence on their health behaviour. The influence of faith leaders is partly due to their use of the 'word of God' to provide advice on health behaviour. Belief in what 'the bible says' means that whatever faith leaders relay is seen as divine.

As a community resource, faith leaders could be better positioned to organise and foster community participation in health matters. Health promoters should thus consider collaborations with them to build their capacity to enhance the health of the community as promoters of WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) social and behavior change practices.

Worldwide, almost 90 per cent of childhood deaths due to diarrheal diseases are caused by contaminated water, lack of sanitation, or inadequate hygiene. It is estimated that 80 per cent of Kenyans do not have access to safely managed sanitation, while 75 per cent do not have access to basic sanitation and 12.5 per cent practice open defecation. Additionally, over 75 per cent of the country’s disease burden is caused by poor personal hygiene, inadequate sanitation practices and unsafe drinking water .

At 9.4 million people, Kenya has the third-largest number of people in sub-Saharan Africa who drink directly from contaminated surface water sources. An estimated 5 million Kenyans (10 per cent) practice open defecation, while only 14 per cent have hand-washing facilities with soap and water at home. Access to water, sanitation and hygiene is a problem in many schools, with the number of latrines insufficient given the population of pupils. In 2014, the Ministry of Education reported a ratio of 34 boys per toilet and 29 girls per toilet in schools which is below the national norms of 30:1 and 25:1 respectively.

Working with change agents from local churches is likely to have a huge impact on hygiene promotion campaigns in communities. Change agents can be volunteers from local churches, local community health workers and staff of sanitation enterprises. Utilising change agents means that some key activities of a hygiene campaign are delivered through trusted members of the community to the community. Working with religious leaders as change agents is thus very effective as churches are often one of the central hubs in a community.

People are more likely to trust a faith leader, therefore engaging with faith communities should be considered in the planning for communicating messages. A key strength of the local church is its ability to draw alongside the poor and marginalised, providing messages of hope and wellbeing. Particularly in rural areas, the church may be the only social institution in a community, and therefore presents a great opportunity to disseminate messages about improved hygiene and sanitation.

While attending meetings at the church’s venue, community members have the opportunity to visit and use a good latrine, experience the dignity and relative comfort of it, and learn some of the necessary practices to clean and maintain it. Churches and faith-based organisations in general have a role in breaking the myths and silence surrounding menstruation, the provision of comprehensive information and menstrual hygiene management.

In Migori County, the partnership involving Unicef, the county governments, NGOs and communities in sanitation is already creating demand for toilets and producing increasing numbers of cleaner, safer and open-defecation-free communities. It is also supporting the development of sustainable sanitation markets that create business opportunities for entrepreneurs and artisans.