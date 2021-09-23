Why universities must give quality education always

Benjamin Franklin said: “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.” As the qualifying 2020 KCSE candidates join university this month, universities, as sources of wisdom, need to be more proactive and smarter.

One, public universities, which face unprecedented financial challenges, should diversify their sources of income for financial autonomy. There is an urgent need to shift from dependence on government capitation and student fees to own alternative additional revenue-generating streams.

Two, enact functioning memorandum of understanding to enhance collaboration and linkages in university education and training between development partners, private sector and county governments for mutually beneficial links. The government must enable an environment conducive for facilitating these public-private partnerships.

Regular seminars

Three, regular seminars, workshops and conferences for undergraduate students on themes such as exploring work-place dynamics are essential in instilling confidence in students, a key ingredient, in producing leaders that run the global economy.

Four, an academic curriculum review is vital. The quality of human capital partly depends on the curriculum; it should produce intellectually, emotionally and physically balanced citizens.

Five, tackle the perception that ‘art courses’ are not as proactive as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem). This has a negative correlation to student performance and productivity.

Six, equip universities with research funds and quality tools and equipment such as laboratories. This will greatly improve quality and relevance of post training and skills development.

Seven, award the best performing students, in the form of guaranteed jobs and scholarships, as it has been proved in universities in countries such as South Africa. This is a key motivation package in producing the knowledge that runs the world economies.

Attract greater talent

Eight, financial incentives and improved remuneration of academic faculty to attract greater talent to boost human resource capacity staff. This can be done by government providing direct scholarships targeting university academic staff to acquire necessary pedagogical skills.

That will be crucial in achieving the desired gross staff teaching ratio of 1:12 as stipulated in the National Education Sector Plan (NESSP) 2018-2022, in enhancing the quality and relevance of training and research in university education.

Quality university education and training will contribute significantly to economic growth, better employment opportunities and expansion of income-generating activities. That will accelerate transformation of Kenya to a newly industrialising middle-income country that provides a decent life to all citizens in line with the Vision 2030 blueprint.

It will also help to achieve other Sustainable Development Goals, such as poverty eradication.



