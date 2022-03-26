Why Universal Health Coverage sceptics are wrong

Doubting Thomas played a key role in the quest for evidence-based proof. Scepticism about the success of any project is normal, and we welcome it in the journey towards the success of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

UHC means that all Kenyans have access to quality health services without financial hardship.

The government adopted UHC as one of the Big Four agenda, with an aspiration that by 2022, all citizens would access these services. It resonates with the Constitution, which provides a legal framework for the right-based approach to health.

The success of UHC requires every Kenyan resident to be enrolled as a beneficiary under the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) by ensuring those who can afford to pay do so, while the government takes responsibility for those who cannot afford. The government has taken the first step by sponsoring one million needy households based on the poverty index in 47 counties.

Mr Leonard Ndege from Nduru, Kisii County, is among those identified in the first phase of UHC scale-up. He gave a testimonial during the Kisii County National UHC launch, following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to all counties.

Mr Ndege is thankful that he did not follow the sceptics who shied away from the UHC scale-up biometric registration in 2021. He no longer uses his income on healthcare; the government supports his family of 12.

Strengthening health systems

Mr Ali Baarmi of Malindi shared a similar story during the National UHC launch in Mombasa by the President on February 7. NHIF paid for his hip replacement surgery and accompanying treatment after he was involved in an accident in 2017.

Such stories and lessons from the implementation of the UHC Pilot informed the move to a more sustainable health insurance model while still focusing on strengthening health systems. To ensure efficiency and equity in coverage, the government decided to scale up UHC on the output financing model nested on NHIF.

In 2018, the government appointed a Health Financing Reforms Expert Panel (Hefrep) to develop NHIF's reforms to transform and position the fund as a strategic purchaser of healthcare services. The reforms recommended a legal framework within which NHIF would align its processes to UHC. The NHIF Act 1998 was, therefore, amended and became law in 2022. The name changed to the National Health Insurance Fund.

This amendment provided wider access by allowing NHIF to focus on the entire spectrum of health as opposed to the curative aspect alone. It also allows NHIF to work with a wide network of healthcare professionals, giving more options to members.

The Act requires all Kenyans to register as members. The spirit of UHC is to ensure everyone is insured and medical risks are transferred to the fund, freeing their resources to cater for other needs.

Besides the amendment of the Act, other reforms include digital transformation through the introduction of biometric registration and identification of beneficiaries for ease of access and mitigation of fraud.

Access comprehensive care

A vibrant real-time health information system is critical in determining the progress and success of universal coverage. The move to a paperless electronic claim management system provides a reliable platform for payment of claims, monitoring utilisation of services and analysing health conditions that help in decision making.

NHIF has provided self-care platforms to improve access to services, knowledge management and enhanced customer experience. Beneficiaries register with NHIF and access crucial information at their convenience through the USSD platform, *155#, a mobile application; My NHIF App.

Further, NHIF has invested in a state-of-the-art, 24-hour Customer Experience Centre, which receives more than 3,000 calls, 1,000 e-mails and more than 7,000 SMSs and social media messages a day. The self-care platforms are complemented by a wide network of service outlets. NHIF has 70 branches, 33 satellite officers and 53 desks at Huduma centres countrywide.

The reforms on the benefits package ensure that beneficiaries access comprehensive care, thus reducing out-of-pocket payment for healthcare services.

The fund has embarked on healthcare providers' network expansion to enhance access to services, especially in poor, rural and marginalised areas. There are 7,666 HCPs, which comprise 5,833 government (75 per cent), 314 faith-based (four per cent) and 1,619 private (21 per cent) HCPs.

In conclusion, a journey begins with a single step. The journey towards achieving UHC was accelerated by President Kenyatta’s commitment when he declared it part of his Big Four Agenda in 2017.