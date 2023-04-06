Why universal access is key to health for all

The Constitution envisions a functional healthcare system.

The right to health is also a basic human right protected by the Constitution, whose Article 43 (1) (a) affirms that everybody is entitled to the highest attainable standard of health, encompassing access to healthcare services, including reproductive health.

As such, three crucial areas demand urgent attention from stakeholders—including regulators, policymakers, healthcare professionals and the public at large. These are health equity, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and climate change.

The theme for World Health Day 2023, “Health for All”, highlights the importance of ensuring universal access to quality healthcare services. It is imperative to make this a reality, especially in low-income communities and marginalised populations.

The Covid-19 pandemic shed light on the need for health equity, particularly for vulnerable populations. Essential health services should be accessible to all, irrespective of socioeconomic status or geographical location. Increased health equity is crucial for a healthy and productive society.

When everyone has access to quality healthcare, there are economic benefits such as increased productivity and reduced absenteeism. Health equity prevents the spread of diseases. Promoting health equity is an investment in society’s well-being, leading to a more resilient and equitable society.

We must reduce health disparities and promote telemedicine to make healthcare services more widely available, leveraging the advantage of Kenya’s widespread internet and smartphone access.

Causes of death

Secondly, NCDs continue to be major causes of illness and death globally. NCDs such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer require greater attention and investment in prevention and management. Healthcare professionals should promote access to preventive and curative healthcare to stem their impact—including advocating for public policies backed by data that encourage specialisation.

Also, healthcare providers should ensure that patients have access to quality care by providing an enabling environment for the development of the necessary infrastructure by having workable frameworks to guide patient care.

Thirdly, climate change has a significant impact on global health, particularly in low-income countries. The extreme weather patterns that result from climate change, with droughts often followed by floods, pose a wide range of healthcare challenges, including an increase in malnutrition cases and water-borne diseases like cholera and typhoid.

Climate change is a public health issue. Healthcare providers should be prepared to tackle its health impact—including the rising incidence of infectious diseases, malnutrition and mental health disorders. That calls for a comprehensive review of medical curricula and the subsequent integration of climate change preparedness into the continuous professional development system.