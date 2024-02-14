Why transformative impact of nuclear science is a game-changer

The term "nuclear" often conjures up a spectrum of images, from apocalyptic scenarios in science fiction to symbols of advanced technology in superpower nations. However, the realm of nuclear technology is much broader.

Consider its application in modern cancer treatments, where radioactive substances are used - a clear demonstration of nuclear technology's wider benefits, extending beyond power generation. This field exemplifies the diverse and positive impacts of nuclear science in our daily lives.

So, what does nuclear science and technology' encompass? It encompasses the principles and applications of nuclear energy and radiation across various sectors, including medicine, industry, and agriculture, significantly impacting many aspects of modern life.

The journey of nuclear science and technology is a fascinating tale of transformative discoveries. Spanning from 1895 to 1945, with notable advancements in the last six years of this period, this era was dominated by the development of atomic radiation, change, and fission.

Despite the association with atomic bombs, the post-1945 era marked a shift towards beneficial uses, like naval propulsion and electricity generation. Since 1956, the focus has been on advancing nuclear power plants, altering the perception and application of nuclear technology.

Recent breakthroughs in computing, engineering, and physics have vastly expanded the contribution of nuclear science in healthcare, energy, and environmental protection. Today, three generations of nuclear power systems, originally developed for naval use, are operational worldwide.

The rise of Generation III advanced reactors since 1996, notably in Japan, signifies an evolution in design, focusing on simplicity, cost-effectiveness, fuel efficiency, and safety, with many new designs being compact and small.

At COP28, a major focus was on technological innovation in nuclear safety and cost reduction. Industry leaders like Bill Gates, Chairman of TerraPower, are actively participating in developing Small Modular Reactors, which promise to revolutionize the nuclear energy industry. These compact, modular reactors address traditional challenges in nuclear power, including high initial capital and complex construction.

Nuclear technology is vital in medicine, from high-dose radiation therapy for cancer to advanced diagnostic imaging and radioisotopes for diagnostics.

In agriculture, nuclear technology plays a pivotal role, particularly in mutation breeding, which uses radiation to modify plant genetics. This technique has led to more resilient crops, enhancing yield and reducing the agricultural carbon footprint. For example, in Kenya, Prof Mirium Kinyua has used nuclear techniques to develop drought-resistant wheat, benefiting small farming families.

Industrial applications of nuclear technology include non-destructive material testing and analysis, quality control in manufacturing, and the use of radioactive isotopes for gauging applications.

On environmental management, nuclear technology assists in tracing pollutants, studying climate change patterns, and radioactive dating, offering insights into Earth's history and dynamics.

Gamma radiation is used for sterilizing medical equipment, highlighting nuclear technology's role in healthcare safety and hygiene.

Nuclear energy involves balancing risks and benefits. Regulations focus on ensuring that nuclear activities protect individuals, safeguard property, and care for the environment.

The Nuclear Regulatory Act, No. 29 of 2019 in Kenya, establishes a comprehensive framework for this purpose, overseen by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

Nuclear energy's potential for cross-border damage has necessitated an international law framework.

The International Atomic Energy Agency plays a crucial role in helping countries harness nuclear science and technology for improving lives and environmental care, assisting in capacity building, knowledge sharing, and accessing the latest developments in nuclear applications.

In conclusion, the evolution of nuclear science and technology from the early 20th century to today is marked by continual innovation, expanding into diverse fields and significantly impacting global development in various sectors.