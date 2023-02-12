Why there is more work towards ending FGM

January 2023 proved to be a mixed bag for advocates against female genital mutilation or cut (FGM/C).

On the one hand, we received the good news that the prevalence rate of the practice in Kenya had dropped from 21 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in the “2022 Kenya Demographic Health Survey (KDHS)” report.

On the other hand, harrowing incidents were documented and received national attention—including the mutilation and marriage of a nine-year-old girl to a 50-year-old man in Narok County.

Critically, this offence was only detected when the girl became pregnant and suffered pregnancy-related complications, attracting the attention of health workers to her age and the fact that she had undergone FGM/C.

It is the documentation and exposure of such traumatic incidents that tell us despite KDHS numbers we do have a long way to go as far as FGM/C is concerned. It is increasingly clear that, notwithstanding a law criminalising the female ‘cut’, enacted in 2011, the national attitude towards the vice is one that renders it a less serious violation than it ought to be.

People look at the FGM/C-practising communities as though they are holding on to antiquated practices that are, perhaps, a menace rather than a crime or human rights violation. But the latter look at it as their heritage and require the government and civil society actors to persuade them to abandon it rather than penalise them for practising it.

The filing of a petition in court in 2017 by a medical doctor in favour of FGM/C was an ultimate indictment of our national psyche. It sought to challenge the constitutionality of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, claiming that it denied women a right to their culture!

It is time we came to a reckoning concerning FGM/C as it causes irreparable harm to thousands of women and girls. FGM/C is a form of gender-based violence (GBV).

It has been recognised by various international organisations, including the UN, as a harmful practice and violation of the human rights of girls and women. At least 200 million girls and women live with the consequences of FGM/C.

Requisite legal framework

We need to acknowledge what we say in our laws, that FGM/C is a crime, human rights violation and torture and degrading treatment of women and girls. We then need to act rightly in response to that.

As a country with the requisite legal framework, as well as a national coordinating body (the Anti-FGM Board) and county-level multi-sectoral structures such as the anti-FGM steering committees in all the FGM/C hot spot counties, there is nothing stopping us from comprehensively addressing the vice.

Besides drawbacks like certain sections of the Act requiring review or strengthening, there is more work towards ending FGM/C.