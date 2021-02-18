Why the UN must urgently intervene in Tigray conflict

Buses carrying Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in the Tigray depart from the Hamdayet area of Sudan's eastern Kassala state to a camp, on November 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Mehari Taddele Maru

  • The troops have been implicated in killings and in the forcible return of Eritrean refugees, including through the burning of the Shimelba and Hitsats refugee camps.
  • Ethiopia is so consumed by the fighting it is no longer a source of regional stability.
  • The region now faces a possible famine with 2.3 million people in need of emergency aid.

In a recent interview, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame argued that US President Joe Biden’s new administration and the United Nations Security Council should take the lead in addressing the violence and deprivation in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

