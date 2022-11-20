Why the Sakaja tree project is Malaysian folly

Johnson Sakaja means well. He wants to employ the youth to help in the re-greening of Nairobi. However, his plan to import mature non-native palm species from Malaysia is alarming and not well-thought out; it could turn out to be Malaysian folly, a la Almayer’s Folly.

The 2011 drama film (La Folie Almayer in French), an adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s 1895 debut novel Almayer’s Folly, tells the story of a Dutchman searching for pirate treasure in Malaysia. He ends up dying a frustrated man.

Also alarming is Sakaja’s desire to clear out street families instead of incorporating them into his greening plan.

They live in Nairobi’s different zones; why not train them to plant and take care of the trees in the zones they inhabit?

More than any ‘jobless youth’, street families will be more vested in ensuring that the exercise is successful while also earning a living and gaining the self-sufficiency to move out of homelessness.

Gov. Sakaja should source only indigenous trees and shrubs for this exercise. They balance the ecology and provide shelter and food for native bird species and pollinating insects. If you want to restore a blighted ecology, you must concentrate on introducing native plant species that provide sustenance to native fauna.

Additionally, his desire to give youth jobs means they should be trained in proper ornamental horticulture practices.

Many years ago, there existed a job called ‘Nairobi City Horticulturist’. P

eter Greensmith, a British colonialist, was in charge of the greening of Nairobi that resulted in the introduction of many non-native plant species which have wreaked havoc on our ecology by becoming invasive.

As a Kenyan born in Nairobi and expert in the field, I am ready to set up a training course for street people and youth to learn how to properly cultivate and care for a greener, healthier capital. Greening Nairobi is not a one-time exercise.



