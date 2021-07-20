Why the GPE Summit is about more than donor funds

ECD Pupils

Bonje Pefa nursery pupils have their lesson outside on May 10 after their school was demolished. The Global Partnership for Education seeks to ensure every child gets a decent and equitable education.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Reuben Wambugu

Managing Director

Bridge Kenya

The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) financing summit scheduled to take place on July 28 and 29 will focus on the gap in education funding around the world.

