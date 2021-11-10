Why the captains of industry committed to climate action

Like the participants at COP26, everybody acknowledges that an appropriate response is urgently needed to mitigate and adapt to the impact of the world’s biggest challenge today: Climate change.

Kenya’s private sector was on the periphery of this important discussion until COP21, where it was more visible and active. The captains of industry stepped up to address climate change, committing to reduce the carbon footprint and invest in sustainable practices. The global financial institutions pledged hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in clean energy and energy efficiency.

Committing to sustainability makes a business more resilient to shocks and deepens the understanding of the changing external environment. Companies are able to attract and retain the best employees, business partners and suppliers, as well as customers and long-term investors.

Climate change has disrupted the private sector but, if addressed, presents a good opportunity for sustainability. The triple-bottomline “Planet, People, Prosperity” approach holds that if a firm focuses on profits it can’t account for the cost of doing business.

Our private sector is vibrant and in good standing because of the facilitative socioeconomic environment provided for by the citizens and the national and county governments. That has catalysed exponential growth in the sector while absorbing emerging risks within the dynamic business environment. Kenya is a hub of inventions that enable communities to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

Private sector commitment

On this premise, Kenya Climate Innovation Centre (KCIC) and KCIC Consulting Limited, in collaboration with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa), Kenya Association of Manufactures (KAM), Nation Media Group and IKEA Foundation have convened the first comprehensive private sector conference on climate change.

It will bring together the government, business leaders, industry bodies, donors and climate change practitioners with the objective of building momentum around the shift to a decarbonised economy with the private sector key to it.

That will culminate in the signing of the private sector commitment towards climate change in the country. The 10-point charter will provide a guiding framework for the private sector and contribute to the overall goal of Kenya’s NDC commitment.

The annual conference will follow up the action through a robust monitoring and evaluation mechanism. Through the Climate Business Information Network (CBIN), and in partnership with Kepsa, KCIC Consulting will provide technical assistance, help in resource mobilisation and provide capacity building and training support to the private sector to ensure implementation of the charter. The conference will also inform on the charter’s progress, ensuring proper actions are taken and measured.

As President Uhuru Kenyatta profoundly told COP26, the business-as-usual approach is no longer viable. There is a need for immediate action on climate change by local and international businesses.