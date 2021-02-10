Why telcos may not block an offensive website soon

Two months ago, the High Court directed internet service providers (ISPs) to pull down and disable 141 websites suspected of infringing on a broadcaster’s copyright by carrying its content without permission and contrary to the Copyright Act.

But they argued that the responsibility of pulling down sites lies with the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), listed as an interested party with Kenya Copyright Board (Kecobo).

The ISPs also challenged the constitutionality of Sections 35B, 35C and 35D of the new law. Section 35B of the Act in part: “A person whose rights have been infringed by content to which access is being offered by an internet service provider may request, by way of a takedown notice, that the ISP removes the infringing content.”

While the ruling may be a first for Kenya, elsewhere, courts have directed ISPs to clamp down on piracy websites, based on similar laws. More than 25 countries already apply website blocking laws.

For instance, many countries, in partnership with ISPs, block child pornography websites (Singapore and Quebec), online gambling sites (Canada), and terrorism-linked sites (Australia, France, India and Britain). Britain has ordered ISPs to block thousands of websites that illegally stream live sports channels.

Website blocking

The United Kingdom has had the legislative ability, in the form of an amended Copyright, Designs and Patent Act law, to allow website blocking since 2003.

The onus is on rights holder to prove to the court that every website they want blocked is, indeed, facilitating widespread copyright infringement. If the plaintiff’s prayer is granted, the court issues an order to all ISPs in the UK to block the primary offending website and any other website that the operator shifts to in an attempt to circumvent the block.

So, why are ISPs reluctant to follow a route that has already been normalised in other countries with even more liberal internet freedom laws? Money is the biggest reason: The cost of implementing site blocking and the revenue that will stop coming in through reduced internet data use.

Website blocking is expensive for an ISP. It involves technical support costs for administering the blocking within its network and fielding calls from users about why they cannot access certain sites. There are also hosting costs for the landing page, to which users trying to access blocked sites are redirected, as required in many countries.

A second, and probably more compelling, reason is because the offending sites are an indirect cash cow for the ISPs. Online video streaming is, arguably, the highest consumer of internet bandwidth.

People spend a lot of money on internet data to stream live video on these platforms. Shutting them down removes the need for people to pump more data subscription money into the ISP coffers.

Prior to the High Court ruling, Kecobo and CA had already jointly issued an ultimatum of the end of November last year to broadcasters and ISPs to comply with the new law. But the ISPs have not shown an indication of complying with the court order.

