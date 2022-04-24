Why teachers must seize the moment, have say on politics

Every individual and organisation plans to make sure that, come August 9, they emerge the winner after having their demands addressed in political party manifestos. This has been the standard in every election cycle with trade unions exchanging their demands for loyalty.

Top in this list have been the teachers’ unions—the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet). Every teacher understands the role that these unions played in the Narc government’s rise to power. In return, the government introduced free and compulsory basic education.

During the reign of the Jubilee Party, again, the unions were pivotal in pushing for favourable terms for their members. For instance, Knut was uncompromising about stopping the 2015 teachers’ strike unless the government implemented their collective bargaining agreement (CBA). The government obliged and the teachers reciprocated the gesture by voting the party in for a second term.

Free education

The Jubilee government has since provided free education in all public primary and day secondary schools, achieving a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school. It is during its tenure that we saw the change in the curriculum from the tradition of chalk-and-talk teaching and rote learning to focusing on the student by studying in groups, developing competencies and understanding core values and important issues.

Teachers make 80 per cent of political parties’ agents and are pivotal in swaying views, opinions and strategies. Sadly, these political planners, financiers, mobilisers and strategists end up without a benefit as the parties they die for to be in power engulf them with punitive legislation and obsession to roll out policies without adequate consultations.

Worse still is that, out of the dominant political coalition parties, no side seems to have the interest of these game changers at heart. No presidential aspirant or political party has come out with a plan to enhance the welfare of teachers and the education sector. For the first time in over a decade, we have campaigns in which teachers and their unions are not at the decision-making table.

Without making demands

Unfortunately, Knut and Kuppet are supporting political outfits without making demands that should form part of these parties’ manifesto. At last month’s annual general meeting, Knut Secretary-General Collins Oyuu urged teachers to support the Azimio la Umoja coalition without stating how the teachers stand to benefit from this backing.

Since transformation in education can only happen through governance, political goodwill is essential in ensuring that the sector, with teachers at the core, thrives in the next regime. Let the unions take the bull by its horns—as did Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), who launched their manifesto to guide politicians in developing their agenda.