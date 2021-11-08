Why teachers are key in resolving student unrest

St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma fire dorm

A dormitory that was gutted in a Sunday evening fire at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

 The mystery of school fires continues to intensify amid speculation. Whereas the incidents are not new, hence not attributable to any cause, it is more profitable to establish why some schools are affected more than others.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.