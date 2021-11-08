Why teachers are key in resolving student unrest

The mystery of school fires continues to intensify amid speculation. Whereas the incidents are not new, hence not attributable to any cause, it is more profitable to establish why some schools are affected more than others.

The number of schools affected are not as many. This is quite telling and implies, among many other things, that no blanket reason is behind the madness; otherwise, all schools would be up in flames. So, there can never be a one-size-fits-all solution.

Many reasons have been advanced for arson: Heavy-handedness of school administration, tight learning schedules, undemocratic school environment, examination anxiety, peer pressure, conspiracy with adults and drug and substance abuse. There is also the small matter of copycats.

Solutions have equally been floated: Reintroduction of corporal punishment, abolition of boarding schools, provision for mid-term breaks and co-curricula activities, prosecution of culprits and guidance and counseling. But none of these is new.

Simplistic solution

Closing down boarding schools, for instance, is a simplistic solution if we do not establish why the students run amok in the first place. Dormitories just happen to be one of the easier targets. We’ve seen learners break window panes, including those of their school buses. I once taught in a school where learners attempted to torch a laboratory.

Still, others have walked out of school in protest of something without necessarily breaking a thing. Worse, some have openly assaulted teachers! Bottom line: The youngsters are communicating something, albeit, undesirably, through violence.

Group dynamics play a big role in behaviour. Many have blamed parenting. Then why don’t the children burn their homes? One reason may be the sense of ownership that they have over their homesteads. Secondly, their low numbers are easily managed. But an otherwise ‘good’ child turns wild once in school, often capitalising on group confidence and weak links to engage in evil schemes. The more they are, the more difficult it is to detect evil plots.

Learners, therefore, use violence to express their dissent over some form of mistreatment. Others inadvertently announce their dalliance with harmful drugs and substances. Without such influence, very few will muster the courage to light fires.

So how do we address the issue of drugs? How do we bring our teachers as close as possible to the learners, given that most of them simply ‘teach and go home’? Are some principals too busy with student issues? Have some teachers abandoned their bosses and, if so, why? Do some parents force their children to board? Can boarding schools allow freedom of study during early mornings and late evenings? Do we have archaic rules which symbolise captivity?