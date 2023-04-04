Why targeting the marginalised should be the least of MPs’ priorities

"When I was a child, I first noticed that neither history as I was taught it nor the stories I was told seemed to lead to me. I began to fix them." ― Marge Piercy, Woman on the Edge of Time

Emotions matter in politics; they carry significant implications for (affective) polarisation and the level of protective behavior among the population. Jeffrey Bell, a leading thinker on populism, believed that future elections would be fought most intensely on values issues rather than on economic or foreign policy.

And while populism has attracted criticism that it is anti-intellectual and that the political class use it as a way to present themselves as perceived as champions of ordinary folk, its historical roots have merit— populists have been against political and academic elitism—and tend to see educated people as a status class that dominates political discourse and higher education while being detached from the concerns of ordinary people.

Unfortunately, the kind of populism that has marked Kenya's democracy is one of political polarisation. One of the insidious effects of political polarisation is how it pushes people away from each other — with damaging consequences on communities—bringing to the fore the limits of democratic accountability.

In Kenya, anti-democratic features have increased - rigging of elections, violence, bribery, and attempts to close some groups' political spaces.

Despite more than two decades of democratization, the transition does not seem to have yielded significant changes in the institutional composition of the country. And even when institutions have changed, this has not brought about meaningful socioeconomic and security gains for the citizenry.

Despite promulgating a new constitution in 2010 and other institutional reforms that enjoyed widespread popular support, Kenyans are not happy with the transition.

The politics that have characterized its implementation, and the increased tensions and conflicts that have emerged in the pursuit of the "freedoms" that the new Constitution has provided, have coloured Kenyans' perceptions of the democratization in the country.

Arguably, the most powerful feature of the 2010 Constitution is how it places citizens (Wanjiku) at the center of governance, providing them with the tools and power to demand participation, inclusion, accountability, and transparency in governance processes.

Where this needs to be complied with, the Constitution provides interventions such as the courts and people's power. The Constitution provides a radical Bill of Rights binding all state organs, private individuals and institutions. The 2010 constitution recognizes human rights and freedoms to preserve the dignity of individuals and communities. These rights and fundamental freedoms belong to individuals and are not granted by the state. This power shift has put the political class on a direct collision course with citizens amidst the recent and continued calls for constitutional reforms by a section of the political class.

For example, in 2019, Kenya's national assembly refused to enact the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2018, also known as the Gender Bill, which seeks to legislate on the constitutional requirement that neither gender should have more than two-thirds in elective positions.

The National Assembly did so by denying the bill the requisite quorum for a constitutional amendment that requires two-thirds of the members of the house to be present. So, the MPs failed to pass the bill, and they refused to even allow for the possibility of its enactment.

In 2023, we also see that a system of government established in a constitution is in danger of being radically changed for the benefit of politicians through populist calls driven by homophobia. This is not new.

A peek into the history of constitution-making in Kenya reveals a tendency of the political class to subvert these processes for their benefit, with demands for the reversal of the Supreme Court judgment that ignores its role as the ultimate arbiter over what the Constitution says. Many of the same voices have been calling on the opposition to accept another declaration by the Supreme Court: that the president was validly elected in 2022.

The Kenyan Constitution recognizes that all human rights are indivisible and interdependent. This means one set of rights cannot be fully enjoyed without the other. For example, progressing in civil and political rights makes it easier to exercise economic, social and cultural rights. The Constitution also has provisions to protect minority rights even where this is not necessarily the most popular decision.

In these dynamics, Kenyan political leaders cast their opponents as immoral or corrupt, creating "us" and "them" camps –called by political scientists and psychologists "in-groups" and "out-groups"– in society. In this tribal dynamic, each side views the other "out-group" party with increasing distrust, bias and enmity.

Perceptions that "If you win, I lose" grow. Each side views the other and its supporters as threatening the nation's way of life. For that reason, people increasingly tolerate more illiberal and increasingly authoritarian behavior to fight the other side and are more willing to resort to undemocratic means to "defeat them".

In the 1890s--populism briefly challenged the hold of white supremacy in the U.S. South. Tom Watson, a member of this movement, explained to Black and white farmers:

“You are kept apart so that you may be fleeced separately from your earnings. You are made to hate each other because the financial despotism that enslaves you both rests upon that hatred. You are deceived and blinded that you may not see how this race antagonism perpetuates a system that beggars both."

The populists were not explicitly anti-racist, but they defended political rights and equality for Blacks and insisted on the common economic interests of the oppressed and exploited. As Watson said, "The accident of colour can make no difference in the interests of farmers, croppers and labourers."

The ruling class, however, through fraud, bribery, intimidation, violence and terror, denied Populists their rights and stole their hard-won electoral victories. In 1892 alone, 155 Blacks and 100 whites died at the hands of lynchers. Throughout the South, armed planters hauled their Black sharecroppers to the polls in wagon loads and forced them to vote for the Democratic Party. But brutality and fraud were not the only tools in the chest of the ruling class, another was to rekindle irrational white fears of Blacks through vicious racist propaganda.

With drought and debt to the inflationary impact of war in Ukraine, Kenya's problems demand a speedy resolution; political polarization targeting marginalized identities and communities in Kenya, at the height of an economic crisis, should be the least of priorities for Kenya's lawmakers.

As the threat of democratic decline continues to fester, attention should increasingly focus on the 'quality' of democracy.

People's faith in democracy, especially in societies where blatant inequalities persist, human rights are dismissed in the interests of power politics and citizens' voices are either muted or ignored, is tenuous at best. Deepening democracy and curbing polarisation is crucial for democratic survival.