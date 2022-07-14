Why take care of yourself

So many years of education yet nobody teaches us how to listen to and love ourselves. Since childhood, society pushes us to be in a chronic state of fight or flight. Rush to school. Get excellent grades. Achieve. Perform. Be the best. But we are human beings, not machines. Our nervous system needs stillness, quiet, play and creativity.

Google Trends says the number of searches for “self-care” has more than doubled since 2015. Practices like yoga, meditation, executive barbershops with masseurs, salons and drinking rates are higher.

People are trying to cope. They’re feeling lonelier and less able to unwind and slow down, making them feel more anxious, overwhelmed and tired by the simplest of tasks.

“We have an epidemic of anxiety and depression; and everybody feels it,” says Prof Paul Gill Lopez, Department of Psychological and Educational Consultation chair, Fairfield University.

Peace of mind

While it’s normal to get tired, there are two types of tired: One that requires rest and one that requires peace of mind. So, is it the day-to-day life that wears us out, or is it the ‘boring’ basic self-care habits we neglect that slowly ruin us from the inside out?

Self-care entails checking in with self attentively and asking self what you’re doing and what your body is asking for; it’s assuming an active personal role to protect one’s own well-being and happiness.

Attention

Sadly, attention is among the rarest things today. It’s easy to forget oneself when life is happening so fast as technology has made it not until the body can’t function anymore, often when it’s too late.

Self-care is an investment. And it need not be very expensive. It can be as simple as minding your mouth, mind, money and mood. It could be reading good books, doing yoga, meditating, exercising, not arguing with toxic people, minding your business, setting boundaries that demonstrate self-respect, getting enough sleep, being self-disciplined, accepting personal limitations, attending a religious service, acts of kindness or being gentle and kind with oneself.

Anything that floats your boat.



