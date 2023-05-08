Why supremacy battles in august House won’t end

Supremacy wars between the National Assembly and the Senate have inspired numerous lawsuits, the latest of which is ongoing in the Supreme Court.

Which of them is more powerful than the other? Neither. Kenya’s bicameral legislature is largely asymmetrical by design, meaning that separate functions are prescribed to the two chambers. A comparison between them is near impossible.

Still, the National Assembly has long been regarded as the more dominant body and the Senate a peripheral, almost dispensable, bystander.

So pervasive is this school of thought that, in 2013, then-Kiharu MP Irungu Kang’ata (who ironically, later became Senator for Murang’a) devised a bill seeking to abolish the Senate.

The National Assembly is easily the winner as far as legislative power is concerned. Not only does it have the exclusive mandate of passing financial legislation (money bills), it can initiate any type of legislation and even amend or veto a bill concerning county governments passed by the Senate.

However, it must marshal a two-thirds majority vote to over-ride a special bill (relating to the election of MCAs or county executives, or to the annual County Allocation of Revenue Bill) originating from the Senate.

The Senate’s law-making power is limited to bills concerning county governments. But what it lacks in legislative authority, it more than makes up for in representation and oversight clout.

It determines the allocation of national revenue among counties, keeps an eye on the money allocated to county governments and serves as a court for impeached governors.

Of course, the National Assembly also oversees state organs and approves presidential nominees. But the Senate plays a more crucial role as devolution is one of the national values and principles of governance. Perhaps more importantly, it has the last word on the impeachment of the President or Deputy President.

As is anticipating the ego contests, the Supreme Law, for example, mandates the respective Speakers to jointly resolve questions as to the nature of bills before they are passed.



