Why State should revive scrapped EduAfya scheme

In recent years, Kenya has stood out in the African education landscape, particularly with its groundbreaking EduAfya Medical Scheme, a beacon of hope for students and parents alike.

However, the recent decision by the Ruto Administration to scrap this vital healthcare initiative has sent shockwaves through the nation, leaving many to ponder its implications.

Initiated in 2018 by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, the programme was a testament to the country’s commitment to providing quality education alongside comprehensive healthcare for all students, in public and private schools.

The insurance scheme was nothing short of revolutionary, encompassing a wide array of medical services—including outpatient services, inpatient services, daycare surgical services, local road ambulance and emergency air rescue services. It even extended its support to cover funeral expenses in case of the worst outcomes, offering solace and security to bereaved families.

The impact of EduAfya was profound, as evidenced by numerous studies and research papers that have highlighted its positive effects on student well-being and academic performance. However, its abrupt removal has left a void in the education sector, particularly for students from low-income backgrounds who relied heavily on this healthcare coverage. The consequences are dire, with increased absenteeism due to illness threatening to hinder the academic progress of many learners.

Across the continent, very few countries offer comprehensive health coverage for students. Among them is South Africa’s government-funded School Health Service Program , which caters to primary and secondary school students. Rwanda’s Mutuelle de Santé and the National Health Insurance Scheme in Ghana provide coverage for primary and secondary students, funded by a combination of member premiums and government subsidy. Tanzania has its unique National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), where citizens contribute premiums to cover themselves and their learners.

Holistic well-being

These countries demonstrate a collective commitment to prioritising the holistic well-being of students. However, Kenya was setting a particularly high standard for the rest of Africa to follow.

In the face of adversity, it is crucial for education stakeholders and political leaders to heed the call for action. Just as President Ali Bongo of Gabon urged his citizens to “make noise” in times of crisis, we, too, must raise our voices in solidarity for the urgent reinstatement of the EduAfya programme. For the sake of our learners and their families, let us advocate policies that prioritise access to quality education and healthcare, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.

The removal of EduAfya is a setback for the education sector. As we navigate these challenges, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering an environment in which every learner has the opportunity to thrive, in and outside the classroom.