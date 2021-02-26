Why State fails in regulating burning and trade in charcoal

In Kenya, charcoal meets more than 70 per cent of the domestic energy demand for cooking and heating, and is a major source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of people in rural areas.

The charcoal is then transported to urban centres, where it is sold to wholesalers, who then sell to retailers and vendors, who sell in smaller quantities.

Pricing is location-dependent. But it can cost up to $23 (Sh2,500) per bag in Nairobi and most cities. Vendors sell in much smaller quantities – as small as 2kg packets.

Over the past 20 years, Kenya developed laws and policies with the hope of bringing the sector into the formal economy and reducing its environmental impact. This was after rampant destruction of forests and a realisation that what is not known cannot be regulated.

In 2018 the government imposed yet another ban on logging and timber harvesting, which is due to end this year. This ultimately prohibited production or transportation of charcoal in the country.

Rising demand

This was followed by charcoal bans in some counties. In addition, inter-county transportation of charcoal was outlawed, though production for local use remained legal. Still, charcoal found its way to cities where demand is rising and there are no appropriate alternative options.

Thus the production and consumption of charcoal has continued. With limited enforcement capacity and compliance, it is clear wood fuel governance needs to be fundamentally rethought.

Kenya – as well as other countries in sub-Saharan Africa – should strive for well-defined institutional mechanisms and co-ordination across sectors and especially at county levels as a first step towards better wood fuel governance.

Most important of all is the need to deal with illegal dealings in large-scale production and trade in the sector.