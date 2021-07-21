Why sperm data storage may be next big thing

Sperm data storage

Sperm data storage is a concept with great potential but has never been tried.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango

Global Impact Fellow

Data storage and hard disk drives are among the most limited tech resources. People are exploring new ways to store data, including using DNA.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.