Why Special Economic Zones hold key to job creation for our youths

It is the height of irony that, the more developed economies are facing accelerated population decline and shortage of workers, the more they have tightened their borders and made it difficult for skilled migrants to cross their borders.

The ageing Western populations present a big opportunity for young, skilled Kenyan workers who find it difficult to get jobs at home.

The Italian government for example, in a report tabled in Parliament in early June, warned that an acute shortage of skilled construction workers, IT and engineering professionals as well as a lack of competent project managers was hampering its post-Covid-19 economic recovery efforts.

Italy is supposed to receive €191.5 billion of the European Union’s €800 billion post-pandemic recovery package, but shortage of workers means that Rome cannot absorb this funding in the disbursement period.

Eurostat projects that Italy’s working population will shrink by 630,000 in the next three years when the number of workers reaching retirement age exceeds entrants into the labour market.

Rome is not alone in this labour shortage crisis.

The majority of rich Western nations are grappling with population declines, which come with biting labour shortages.

In May, BDO USA announced that it would double its hiring of foreign accountants, as there were not enough young accounting graduates in the United States.

While these major Western economies require foreign workers to address the labour shortages, they are not ready to open their borders to economic immigrants.

But thanks to digital technology, skilled Kenyan workers can take advantage of these job openings to earn a living while working from here.

At the Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), we view facilitation of investors to set up in our country as a sure and cost-effective strategy for addressing youth unemployment.

Just last month (June), the Two Rivers International Financial and Innovation Center (TRIFC) secured a license to operate a Special Economic Zone.

It becomes the seventh private SEZ, adding to the list of Tatu City in Kiambu County, Africa Economic Zones in Uasin Gishu, Compact Free Trade Zone in Nairobi, Northlands in Kiambu, Mount Kipipiri Golf & Resort in Nyandarua and East Africa Free Zone in Mombasa.

The Two Rivers SEZ will have an international financial services centre, international data centres and online transmission networks; which will create thousands of new job opportunities and bring in foreign direct inflows.

Kenyan professionals as well as foreign expatriates will have an opportunity to sell their services globally once the SEZ is set up and running, creating thousands of new jobs and earning the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) taxes that would never have accrued if such jobs were domiciled in other equally competitive jurisdictions.

Philippine Special Economic Zones, for example, generated $63 billion worth of export income and a total of 1.8 million workers between January and December 2021, according to Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) data.

Unlike manufacturing-focused SEZs, a services business park like TRIFC simply provides office space for investors who get tax breaks, friendly regulations and dedicated utilities.

Businesses located in the SEZ will help to stimulate Kenya’s economic growth and create thousands of new, high-quality jobs while boosting personal and corporate income tax collection for KRA.

The SEZs’ focus will be on enterprises that are in the services sector and doing business regionally and internationally and that are seeking a location where they can locate and remain globally competitive.

Nairobi has a unique opportunity to position itself as Africa’s gateway to the world, just like Hong Kong is to China, London to Europe and New York to the USA.

There are a number of boxes that an enterprise has to tick, to qualify for licensing as a services SEZ, in regulations that are intended to safeguard and generate a net gain for the Kenyan economy.

A key parameter for firms seeking to set up in an SEZ is their potential for significant employment creation.

The government has just signed an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union and is also negotiating a trade agreement with the United States, which opens a huge opportunity for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firms to set up at Two Rivers and gain unfettered access to their wealthy populations.

Tech, innovation and incubation firms are uniquely well suited to set up in SEZs as they attract a pool of globally competitive talent.

The InterNations’ Expat City Ranking 2022 report ranked Nairobi as the world’s 9th best city for expats to live in, ahead of Johannesburg which took position 55 out of the 57 world cities that the survey covered.

That means Nairobi has a solid base of a skilled labour force for most professional categories.

Implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is also expected to boost Kenya’s marketing as a regional hub, with the Services sector tipped to benefit greatly.

AfCFTA covers an estimated 1.3 billion people across the continent and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion comprising 55 participating countries.

With the World Economic Forum - "Technology Pioneers 2022" ranking Kenya as the most innovative African nation, global firms can tap this talent to penetrate the continent as well as grow their home markets at relatively lower labour costs.

The average salary for a worker in Dubai, for example, is 5 times that of a Nairobi-based professional of the same skill sets, translating into significant savings for investors who choose Kenya as their regional headquarters.