Why sound mental health is key to suicide prevention

I was a young boy of about eight when I came alive to mental illness. Though I didn’t realise it was a disease, it was quite apparent to me that all wasn’t well with Kamangu (not his real name), the frequent “guest” at the Ichamara Market in Nyeri County.

Kamangu was like no one else I knew. Unlike the rest, each time I saw him, he was half-clothed, wrapped waist down in a gurney “skirt” that was so sullied, it left in his trail the fetid smell of urine and other waste.

He scared me but not because of his appearance. It was his stones – the gravel that he pelted us with that petrified me. He had ample supplies of it and a precision that was impressive… and painful. I remember wondering how anyone so swift and clearly smart could be so different. As I matured, I understood his issue. And it is one that I have reflected on countless times over the years.

Kamangu was a reflection of many wrongs. Representing a faction of our society that has been judged, neglected and all but abandoned by policymakers, aid donors and government alike; he was a symbol of what goes wrong when structural and institutional deficiencies are congruent with societal issues such as stigma. How I wish his case was rare.

I don’t know about you but I am passionate about changing the conditions of mental health in Kenya and not just because I am the Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Lonely yoke

I have witnessed hundreds struggle under the heavy, lonely yoke of mental illness and have lost loved ones at their own hands. While we don’t speak enough about it, a staggering one out of four individuals who seek healthcare in Kenya have a mental health condition ranging from anxiety to psychotic disorders that span depression, bipolar and schizophrenia. These conditions aren’t supernatural afflictions or the result of substance abuse (though this exacerbates it), and they affect every spectrum of our society.

While it’s more visible through individuals like Kamangu, mental illness isn’t a preserve of illiterate and impoverished villagers but rather a condition that directly or indirectly touches everyone, including some of the world’s top athletes such as Michael Phelps, celebrity movie stars like Dwayne Johnson and Lady Gaga, the multi-award winning American singer/songwriter.

I chose these examples to make an overall point and to also speak directly with our youth as it is they who are increasingly representing those diagnosed with mental illness.

Crucially, as we mark World Suicide Prevention Day today, it is they who formed the bulk of the 483 people aged between nine and 76 years that committed suicide between March and June this year according to a report recently provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

Not forgotten

I need them to know they are neither invisible, forgotten nor alone. And I need every Kenyan to learn about the milestones being made by the Ministry of Health to address our mental health challenges.

A task force appointed in November 2019 produced a report, “Mental Health and Wellbeing: Towards Happiness and National Prosperity”, which underpins the Mental Health Action Plan 2021-2025.

Its key recommendations included strengthening effective leadership and governance of mental health, mental illness prevention, and to combat against substance use at all levels. Low-income countries spend an average of just 0.5 per cent of their health budgets on mental health and in Kenya, only an approximate 0.01 per cent of the budget goes to mental health which dictated a deviation from the past in terms of creatively embracing international best practices such as Public Private Partnerships (PPPs).

PPPs will be an essential ingredient to the availability of affordable, high quality, human rights based and recovery oriented mental health care, and through an incentivised approach, the private sector will now be involved to a larger extent in mental health delivery.

On May 17, over 100 experts from government, academic, civil society and the UN convened to discuss mental health investment in Kenya. The team reviewed data on mental health conditions and agreed that the scale of the problem required urgent attention. It is slated to report on the economic and broader societal costs of mental health conditions to Kenya, and present a case on the return on investment and why Kenya is a viable destination for such commitment.

As we await this, the Ministry is developing the National Neural-Psychiatric Health Training and Research Centre on a 200-acre piece of land in Karen that will see all wellness services on mental health currently provided at the Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital relocated to what will be a dignified facility with satellites offering inpatient and outpatient referrals as well as tele-mental health services.

There are also plans to establish 12 mental health centres at 12 level six hospitals in the country. This and the other anticipated systems will be anchored by a Mental Health Fund that will address mental health disparities, as well as leadership and governance institutions that will ensure budgetary allocation and well-coordinated implementation of annual mental health plans.

I have every confidence that with the interest of global players such as Italy’s Gruppo San Donato, we shall expand collaborations in R&D, health worker capacitation and the provision of quality mental health care.

As we do our part, my ministry would like to urge each of us to enhance life-work balance and to seek, where possible, relationships that are healthy and dictated by strong values and social connectedness.

I mark this day by honouring all those who are struggling with mental illness and the countless others we have lost to it.



