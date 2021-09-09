Why sound mental health is key to suicide prevention

Mutahi Kagwe

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (right) exchanges a signed MoU on advancing mental health in Kenya with Mr Kamel Ghribi, the chairman of Italian health firm Gruppo San Donato.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Mutahi Kagwe

I was a young boy of about eight when I came alive to mental illness. Though I didn’t realise it was a disease, it was quite apparent to me that all wasn’t well with Kamangu (not his real name), the frequent “guest” at the Ichamara Market in Nyeri County.

