Why security agencies should stop criminal gangs before it is too late

The increase in criminal acts in the country might ruin efforts to revamp the economy. More worrying is that young girls are increasingly being lured into juvenile groups to abet the vice.

Mombasa and Kwale counties form part of the vibrant coastal region’s tourism basket that has continuously faced aggressive threats from criminals. The gangs have evolved, using modern tricks to trap locals and tourists in dangerous criminal spots.

Reports show a spike in crime with girls being used to terrorising residents, day and night. Working with their gang leaders, who are boys, the girls lead their prey to dark spots. Taxi drivers, boda boda riders, revellers, business people and tourists have fallen victim to them. In Kwale, the hot spots include Kombani, Mkumbi and Kiteje.

In May, the government pledged to deploy a special police unit in Mombasa and neighbouring counties to flush out marauding criminal gangs. Police have previously linked politicians and drug cartels to this vice but all these can also be blamed on unemployment that has left our young people vulnerable.

Not surprisingly, that comes shortly after the general election. Many young people have often been mobilised in groups during the electioneering period and, soon afterwards, left hanging with nowhere to run to. They form groups and recruit young girls, mostly single mothers, who are jobless.

This is why the national government and the coastal county governments must work closely to eliminate unemployment and, ultimately, the poverty levels that have left our youth so desperate as to wield pangas for survival. Local leaders, human rights activists and residents must help security agencies by giving information to help in apprehending those behind the organised crime.

To end crime in the larger Coast, and Kwale in particular, we must first start with Mombasa, Kenya’s second-largest city. In 2018, the National Crime Research Centre (NCRC), of the Ministry of Interior, identified more than 43 gangs operating in Mombasa. The number is expected to have risen to more than 60 and security agencies have raised their fears that the gangs have spilt over to neighbouring counties, which are now their main targets.

Nationwide bans

Despite several laws to curb crime, gangs are active. We have had two nationwide bans which exposed the ineffectiveness of Kenya’s response to these groups. The first, in 2010, followed the enactment of Section 22(1) of the Prevention of Violent Crimes Act, 2010. Little was done to implement this law.

In 2016, the Interior Ministry imposed a second countrywide ban on criminal groups to outlaw their involvement in drug trafficking and other crimes, like electoral violence.

Despite that, more localised gangs have emerged, operating mostly in three of Mombasa’s six sub-counties. These are the sub-counties of Likoni (Timbwani and Mtongwe wards), Mvita (Old Town and Majengo ) and Kisauni (Mjambere and Mtopanga).

In 2019, police in Mombasa pointed out possible links between drug cartels and gang attacks. They fingered two politicians from the county who were suspected of funding two criminal gangs in Kisauni and Likoni with proceeds from drug trafficking.

Unscrupulous business people who buy valuables stolen from residents and politicians who hire gangsters for personal protection must be dealt with. These people ensure that gang members are quickly released from police custody when they are arrested.

Most of the gangs operate in small groups and often go underground when pursued. It is now clear that, without long-lasting solutions, gangs will always re-emerge.

Many theories hold that a key element in solving juvenile delinquency is for community members to take an interest in it. Adults may be able to play a vital role by displaying positive and concerning attitudes towards the youth and by getting involved in their activities. If business owners, corporate leaders and school officials are on the same page when it comes to encouraging appropriate engagement between youth and the larger society, the children often stay out of trouble.