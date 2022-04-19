Why scouting can help keep youth away from drugs

An idle mind is the devil’s workshop. When young people are idle, they turn to taking drugs to get high, rid themselves of boredom or pass the time. This is one of the biggest ways to speed addiction since a lot of time is spent on taking drugs. Youth being idle can also lead to other social immoralities.

One of these ways is the promotion of the scouting movement in Kenya, which is ranked sixth in the world with more than 1.4 million boy- and girl scouts with a support team of over 40,000 scout leaders. Scouting, also known as the Scout Movement, is a worldwide youth movement employing the Scout method — a programme of informal education with an emphasis on practical outdoor activities, including camping, woodcraft, aquatics, hiking, backpacking and sports.

Drug prevention calls for new tactics. Existing approaches that target youth in schools are ineffective. They sometimes even backfire when youth rebel against the adult authorities, with whom they feel no connection. What is needed are more creative methods that do not necessarily include hierarchical structures.

Consultative processes are appealing as they include the voices of both youth and their adult counterparts. They ensure youth participation, a fundamental quality of any drug prevention programme. Young people are assets to the community. Given an opportunity, they can make positive and long-lasting contributions. Society is beginning to recognise and appreciate their capabilities but is still hesitant to accept them as active citizens.

Positive activities

Scouting presents the youth with opportunities to participate in programmes, events, activities and projects that contribute to their growth as active citizens. Thus, young people become agents of positive change who inspire others to take action.

Joining a sports team or academic club is a strong deterrent for drug abuse, says the UN Office for Drug Control and Crime Prevention. Research shows that being part of a team leads to improved self-esteem, ability to handle stress more effectively and productively, better academic performance and a healthier relationship with family members. Playing sports helps to instil respect for one’s body and academic pursuits respect for the mind.

Encouraging youth to help others by volunteering is a great way to keep them drug-free. A study published in the Journal of Youth and Adolescents found that rural teens who engaged in pro-social behaviours that help other people were less likely to use drugs than the non-volunteering ones.

When teenagers aren’t engaged in positive activities — or don’t have access to them — they are more likely to experiment with alcohol and drugs, and at an earlier age. It starts at the community level. Making a positive contribution to society becomes habitual. The thought of doing anything contrary to societal values becomes unacceptable to them.