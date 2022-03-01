Why Ruto’s bottom-up model wouldn’t deliver the ‘miracle’

With the high unemployment and poverty rates, politicians are giving attractive promises and voters are on the lookout for the best deal.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance, for instance, has fronted the bottom-up economic model as their magic ward to turn around the economic fortunes of millions of grassroots unemployed and under-employed Kenyans. Deputy President William Ruto, its de facto leader, came up with the idea, which he sells as an economic empowerment tool.

The global economy took a major hit from the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic. What is needed is a sure strategy that will resonate with the reality.

The biggest driver of economic growth today being innovation, business models have had to readjust to it to remain relevant and profitable. But the bottom-up model lacks in innovative strategies, skills enhancement and capacity building.

The belief that simply pouring money at the grassroots without enhancing the skills of the beneficiaries to enhance operational, management and innovative capacity works is misadvised.

Model lacks strategy

The model lacks a strategy on how to adapt the small-scale business models to the emerging technological trends that will make them more effective and efficient to maximise profits.

That Dr Ruto’s lieutenants have a hard time explaining the model shows lack of research, modelling and test-running it with the current economic environment to determine its suitability. In the post-Covid recovery phase, what the country needs is a well-thought out plan to boost economic performance through improvement of the available systems. One of these is devolution. This is the most important feature of the Constitution. It allowed for decentralisation of development planning by devolving functions from the central control of the national government to the counties.

Devolution has worked in some of the strongest world economies—such as the Netherlands, Australia, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. It has been tried in Kenya for nine years and, though with some challenges, it has performed well with the promise of even greater improvement. Focus should be on strengthening devolution to build on the current gains.

Failure to adopt innovativeness

Unlike devolution, the bottom-up model could fail the economy miserably as opposed to the economic miracle it promises. Mikhail Gorbachev’s attempt at the model to salvage the collapsing Soviet economy in the 1970s fell flat. In the radical Perestroika reforms, he relaxed control over the economic activity of the union with short-term success as the decentralised localised economies tore the fabric of the unified economic goal.

Failure to adopt innovativeness also made the soviet economy to stagnate, then dissolve. The optimism of the traders soon died, bringing to a halt the economic advancement of the giant. The Kenya Kwanza model seeks to promote the status quo in as far as skills and equipment are concerned, as envisioned by their principal party’s symbol.

Mwananchi should be empowered with not only resources but also skills to match the technical and technological evolution of the global economy.



