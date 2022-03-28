Why road safety in Africa is a gender equality issue

On International Women’s Day, March 8, the Working Party on Road Traffic Safety (WP.1), UN Road Safety Fund, IPAG Business School and International Gender Champions joined forces to invite influential women leaders actively supporting Africa’s transition to a better future to spotlight the opportunities and challenges of safe and sustainable mobility.

If we are to disrupt the road safety crisis in Africa, which has the highest road traffic injury fatality rates—as much as 31 deaths per 100,000 population—we need to care about gender equality and unsafe roads.

Women experience and perceive road safety differently from men. As a result, they have different needs and, vitally, can bring a uniquely influential voice to revitalize the road safety agenda.

Research shows women have a 47 per cent higher risk than men and five times higher risk of injury, yet they are less likely to receive effective post-crash care in the event of crash-related injury due to lack of health insurance. This is even more prevalent in Africa, where there is limited access to medical insurance.

In a continent where women mainly use non-motorised modes of transport, and with statistics showing that 54 per cent of road traffic deaths are among vulnerable road users—pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists—it’s clear that road safety is a critically important gender equality issue.

Unsafe transportation facilities and infrastructure affect women’s livelihoods in Africa by restricting their access to education, jobs and opportunities. This can severely limit women’s life choices and outcomes.

This is increasingly important given the economic and social fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately affected women worldwide. In addition, many women and girls continue to face harassment and gender-based violence in public spaces in Africa and worldwide.

Gender-responsive lens

A gender-responsive lens to road safety can ensure women’s voices, experiences and needs influence how road safety policies are designed, how infrastructure is built and how road governance is managed. African countries can tap into opportunities to build capacity around the five road safety pillars promoting green, smart and safe transport solutions for users, including for women and youth.

Women bear an unequal share of the burden of road traffic crashes, forcing them to take additional employment and perform extra caregiving activities after a crash. But despite women and children’s physical vulnerabilities during a crash, three times more men than women die in road crashes. Creating a more inclusive and diverse road safety agenda can improve everyone’s living standards.

Giving women the space to voice their experiences, develop their ideas into scalable solutions and ensure they have clout at the decision-making table is critical to tackling gender equality and unsafe roads and resolving Africa’s road safety crisis.