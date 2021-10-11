Why register and vote in the elections

The ongoing voter registration targets mainly potential first-time voters, mostly youth, in the 2022 General Election. According to Worldometer 2021, the median age in Kenya is 20.1 years.

Voting in the election is a civic duty that is driven by three major words: “Your vote counts”. It should also be clear that how a certain region is governed depends to a greater extent on elected officials, who make ground shaking policy decisions and execute projects that affect our lives.

This is the reason Aristotle ranked politics ahead of capital and education — since politics, which is primarily driven by voting patterns, affects entire livelihoods of people. There are five major reasons why all should vote in elections.

First, elections have consequences on the quality of life for current and future generations. Through elections, we are able to express and state our value systems and priorities for our country.

Through elections, we can choose among the good, better and the best since it should be an issue-based competition as espoused in Kenya Vision 2030. In a competition of ideas, the good gives way to the better and the better ultimately gives way to the best.

Secondly, when you don’t vote, you are assumed to have given up on your voice. It is important to scrutinise potential candidates and settle on the one who meets your aspirations, which is your voice.

Taxes

Thirdly, voting affects the way revenues and taxes are utilised in the development process; it is, therefore, a way of stating how you want the same to be used. Fourthly, voting is an opportunity to bring change. And fifth, voting enables your interests to succeed or fail.