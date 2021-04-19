Why reforms in the public varsity sector are overdue

The IMF-backed structural reforms for Kenya’s oldest and biggest universities — Moi, Kenyatta and Nairobi — is deeply disturbing as it will cost thousands of jobs and cause a management overhaul.

The IMF says public universities have registered persistent losses for a long time. The University of Nairobi’s wage bill is Sh8.7 billion and KU and Moi Sh5.6 billion and Sh4.69 billion, respectively.

Should the proposals sail through, there will be mass layoff, redundancy and retrenchment reminiscent of the 1990s structural adjustment programmes (SAPs), where thousands of civil servants were axed.

Since 2016, when cheating in the KCSE examination was significantly reduced, public universities have experienced low student intake, especially in Module II (parallel) programme, hence constrained financial flows.

Since 2003, when the national government drastically reduced capitation for universities, they have never been strong financially. The government now only disburses 60 per cent of recurrent expenditure and the rest is to be financed by the universities.

University funding is fraught with difficulties yet the recent attempt by vice-chancellors to increase fees was met with vociferous protests by students and the public. The State Department for University Education and the Commission for University Education (CUE) seem helpless on this grave matter.

Non-existent jobs

The core business of universities is teaching, research and community service. All this boils down to proper financial endowment. Low capitation, financial mismanagement and poor leadership are to blame for the current woes of the institutions. Consequently, the streets are flooded with frustrated young Kenyans looking for non-existent jobs.

A quantitative increase in learner enrollment and over-commercialisation of universities have resulted in crises in human, capital and physical resources. Besides, antiquated degree programmes that are not market-oriented have made a bad situation worse.

Hence, there are many educated misfits in society. Most of our young graduates lack inventiveness, innovation, creativity, critical thinking, research problem-solving and entrepreneurial and other skills.

Sadly, amid skyrocketing cost of university education, the labour market becomes slimmer by the day. Broken expectations are a leaching source of discouragement and despondency. And sustainable development cannot take place in the absence of quality education. We cannot achieve the ‘Big Four Agenda’, Kenya Vision 2030 or UN SDGs in this education morass.

Persistent graduate unemployment can only be tackled by increasing research funding, reducing the number of constituent colleges, hiring more lecturers, increasing infrastructure, offering courses that are relevant to the job market and creating more job opportunities to absorb the graduates.

Additionally, the commercialisation of innovative ideas and entrepreneurial innovation is of paramount importance. Comprehensive public university reforms are long overdue. And the buck stops with the government.