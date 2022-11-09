Why quality should be at the heart of production

The global trend in the production of quality goods and services has become the very force that global economies swing to tilt the side of prosperity and growth. Few, if any, industries would survive by offering poor-quality products with no competitive edge in the market.

As we celebrate World Quality Week, I know many are wondering if the current phenomena of mass production and quality still matter. The answer is a resounding ‘Yes’.

Quality isn’t just about offering a product or service that exceeds the standard; it’s also about the reputation you gain for consistently delivering a customer experience that is “above and beyond”.

A quality management system is crucial for all businesses. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need a competitive edge to break into a market dominated by bigger enterprises.

Suffice it to say, quality products help to maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty and reduce the cost risk of replacing newly purchased faulty goods. Companies can build a reputation on quality by gaining certification with a recognised certification body.

And that is where the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) comes in. Importantly, regardless of the industry, you’re in, your customers aren’t going to choose you solely based on price but often quality. Studies show customers will pay more for a product or service that exceeds the standard.

Sacrificing quality

Many businesses, especially MSMEs, fail at incubation stages for sacrificing quality at the altar of quick returns. Mind you, MSMEs are an important cog in the economy. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data put the value of MSMEs’ output at Sh3,378 billion against a national output of Sh9,971, representing 33.8 per cent last year.

In terms of gross value added, MSMEs contributed Sh1,780 billion of the economy’s Sh5,668 billion. It is imperative for small entities to embrace quality, not only for their survival but also for the benefit of our economy.

Should an MSME fail to meet customers’ expectations, it will quickly look for alternatives. Quality is critical to satisfying your customers and retaining their loyalty so that they continue to buy from you. Quality products make an important contribution to long-term revenue and profitability. They also enable you to charge and maintain higher prices.

Quality is a key differentiator in a crowded market. For instance, Apple can price its iPhone higher than any other mobile phone in the industry—since the firm has a long history of superior products. Quality also reflects on a company’s reputation.

The growing importance of social media means customers and prospects can easily share favourable opinions and criticism of their product quality on forums, product review sites and social networking sites.

Many local businesses do not understand that adherence to a recognised quality standard may be essential for dealing with certain customers or complying with legislation. Certification, as by Kebs, can also help you win more customers or enter new markets by giving prospects independent confirmation of your ability to supply quality products.