Why public participation is key to Kenya’s climate change action plan

A story is told in many villages about how the colonial government tried to introduce cattle dips but the locals put up stiff resistance. Having seen how cattle dips look like, the locals were afraid that the colonial masters wanted to impoverish them by drowning their cattle.

It was only after the colonial government enlisted the help of community leaders, who included chiefs, that they could explain to the villagers that the facility would rid their livestock of ticks, hence make them healthy.

Interestingly, the government faces a similar predicament in its efforts to implement some of its socioeconomic development programmes, primarily due to a lack of adequate public awareness and information.

Pockets of resistance always emerge against execution of plans like childhood vaccination campaigns and environmental conservation programmes because they were not involved in the conceptualisation and planning stages.

It is the government’s constitutional responsibility to, before implementing national programmes, such as the National Climate Change Action Plan, rally and mobilise citizens to understand what climate change is and its effects and manifestations.

They should also understand how to respond and what tools they require. Timely and useful information from the relevant agencies is, therefore, key to the success of efforts aimed at combating the effects of climate change.

But not roping in the populace by breaking it down for them how climate change affects their lives could cause misplaced resistance. World bodies like the United Nations are intentionally rallying governments, civil society and other stakeholders to implement action which is collaborative, country-driven, interdisciplinary and culturally sensitive against the effects of climate change. It is necessary to empower Kenyans to not only understand climate change but also put in place mitigation and adaptation mechanisms.

We need to put public participation at the heart of our climate policy development and implementation; it strengthens the role of tradition, experts, intergenerational and gender-sensitive knowledge in decision-making.

With events like locusts that recently invaded parts of East Africa, floods and an unpredictable weather pattern linked to climate change, it is everyone’s business to seek solutions. With this in mind, public participation breathes value and meaning to climate-smart actions, particularly by the youth, who will inherit the future.

Bottom-up approach

Public participation in sustainability and environmental protection is important as reflected in the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was created using unprecedented public outreach.

More than 7.5 million people from over 190 countries participated in the global online survey on the Agenda as a way of demonstrating that the solutions have to come from the people.

The need for fuller and more inclusive democratic participation is also embedded in the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. Goal 16 calls for responsive, inclusive, participatory and representative decision-making at all levels. This is why governments are urged to adopt a bottom-up approach in tackling climate change.

The first step towards achieving this is through public awareness forums. Public awareness initiatives seek to enhance general understanding, positively change attitudes and help people to make climate-friendly choices.

Here, popular media - such as television, radio and print - together with social media, are among the most important means of communication and outreach that a government can employ. It entails spreading information about the causes and effects of climate change and the urgently needed practical and creative solutions.

While public awareness strategies are grounded on efforts to share information as widely as possible, they also enable diverse voices to contribute to global and local discussions. Public awareness also has the power to create critical mass engagement for one of the greatest challenges that we now face.

It is important for policymakers and environmental advocates to understand that public participation is an intrinsic good, regardless of outcomes. After all, allowing the concerned communities and other stakeholders in the decision-making is a component of the democracy that we espouse.