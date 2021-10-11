Why proposed PR bill is an idea whose time has come

What would you do if you went to the doctor and you realised he isn’t licensed by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU)? You would look for another doctor?

This is because we have faith in the mere fact that KMPDU ensures that all medical practitioners meet the threshold for practising medicine. The same should apply for public relations (PR), hence the proposed Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management (Iprac) Bill comes in.

There have been calls to regulate the PR profession. The reason? Order, accountability and standards. Intensive deliberations and comparative analyses of other jurisdictions emphasised the need for a robust legal and regulatory framework for the PR profession. These concerted efforts birthed the Policy on Public Relations and Communication Management, and the Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management Bill 2019.

PR is the strategic planning, execution and evaluation of internal and external communication to enhance mutually beneficial relationships with key stakeholders and manage reputation to meet organisational objectives.

The work that PR professionals do goes way beyond writing press releases and organising events. The PR function is an integral part of strategic management. They are the custodians of an organisation’s image and reputation.

Negative perceptions

Kenya has a vibrant public relations and communication management industry but lacks a legal framework to regulate the manner in which professionals conduct their practice. This, together with the lack of a coherent understanding of the PR and communication management practice, has subjected the industry to manipulation, resulting in negative perceptions that have injured the profession.

It also poses a challenge to implementing Article 35 of the Constitution and the Access to Information Act 2016. What this Bill proposes is mechanisms to enforce the code of conduct for the practitioners as well as standards for training.

Despite the fact that the proposed law comes in the wake of efforts to align all legislation to the Constitution, the draft bill emphasises the need to establish the Institute of Public Relations and Communication Management, the Examinations Board and the Registration and Disciplinary statutory committees.

The institute will be expected to regulate and promote the practice of public relations and communication management in Kenya while the Examinations Board will administer professional tests to individuals wishing to join the profession.

Registration Committee will discharge its mandate by ensuring those joining the profession meet minimum entry requirements as the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee enforces the Code of Conduct and acts as a tribunal on professional matters.

The bill proposes the enforcement of a continuous professional development programme as a mandatory requirement to membership renewal. This will help o cure the unprofessionalism that has since infected the PR profession.