Why proposal to regulate election spending deserves to be pursued

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. Article 88 of the Constitution mandates IEBC to regulate the amount of money that may be spent by or on behalf of a candidate or party in respect of any election.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Janet Chapia

Heightened political activity is anticipated in the next few months across the country as the official campaign period kicks in — thanks to cut-throat competition among politicians, who are likely to employ all manner of tricks in the book to win seats of their choice.

