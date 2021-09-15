Why proposal to regulate election spending deserves to be pursued

Heightened political activity is anticipated in the next few months across the country as the official campaign period kicks in — thanks to cut-throat competition among politicians, who are likely to employ all manner of tricks in the book to win seats of their choice.

Admittedly, running for elective office in Kenya is an expensive affair, meaning that aspirants have to stage very elaborate and costly campaigns. From marketing oneself to battling in political party primaries before eventually hitting the ground in search of votes, one must assemble a well-oiled campaign machinery. The need for a sizeable campaign war chest cannot be overemphasized.

And for that, there are concerns over sources of campaign financing. Since 2013, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has made attempts at compelling politicians to disclose the details of their campaign funding and expenditure.

Money laundering

There have been concerns over the likelihood of money laundering and voter disenfranchisement due to the absence of regulations to cap election campaign spending. Civil society organisations warned against unmitigated sources of money and uncontrolled spending in the electoral processes.

They argue that huge spenders during elections tend to engage in corrupt practices to recoup their campaign costs in the post-election period, subsequently depriving voters effective and efficient service delivery.

Regulation of political funding is not a new phenomenon. Article 7 (3) of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption states: “State parties shall also consider taking appropriate legislative and administrative measures, consistent with the objectives of this Convention and in accordance with the fundamental principles of its domestic law, to enhance transparency in the funding of candidatures for elected public office and, where applicable, the funding of political parties.”

Public funding

In the United States, for instance, federal campaign laws regulate election spending. However, qualifying presidential candidates receive public funding during both the primaries and general elections with those who decline it being subjected to spending limits.

African countries’ attempt at capping election campaign financing have not yielded much, either due to weak legislative frameworks or poor enforcement. An International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) report shows countries like Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa tried it with little success.

Some of the reasons given for non-compliance in these countries include failure by electoral management bodies to enforce these provisions, lack of information about private contributions and failure by parties to file their financial reports.

Article 88 of the Constitution mandates IEBC to regulate the amount of money that may be spent by or on behalf of a candidate or party in respect of any election. Section 4 of the IEBC Act 2011 and Sections 12, 18 and 19 of the Election Campaign Financing Act 2013, further empower the electoral agency to publish the contributions and spending limits, including receipts and expenditure.

Rejected IEBC guidelines

The Delegated Legislation Committee of the National Assembly recently rejected IEBC’s poll finding guidelines, saying they were not tabled in the House and approved before gazettement and were published less than a year to the next general election.

That could see politicians once again fail to account for the sources and spending of their campaign funds. Political aspirants may once again escape public scrutiny and accountability. Notably, Parliament has, since 2013, failed to implement regulations on the spending limits. Is it deliberate? If so, why?

Unregulated campaign funding and spending means “dark money” will be introduced into the economy as candidates launder dirty money. With such money, it is easy to bribe voters and influence their voting, thus sacrificing integrity and good leadership at the altar of temporary economic relief.

Is it not prudent to now compel Parliament to pass the relevant regulations now?



