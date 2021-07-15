Why preserve placentas

The human placenta contains an incredible reservoir of newborn stem cells but 95 per cent of these organs are disposed of as medical waste.

One important type usually preserved from the umbilical cord and blood are hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which produce all the cells that make up blood, like those that become the backbone of our immune system (such as T cells and B cells), red blood cells and platelets. Another is mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), a variety of tissues with an vital structural role in the body, like cartilage, neuron-like cells and bone.

While adult bone marrow is densely populated with these types of cells, those from umbilical cord blood have an increased capacity to reduce inflammation and stimulate tissue repair and achieve appropriate genetic matching quickly. That lowers the threshold for donor-recipient compatibility, reducing the Graft-versus-Host Disease risk.

HSCs and MSCs from the umbilical cord provide a pristine, newborn cellular-based therapy that could be used in a “autologous” scenario. Scientists are convinced that MSCs may be therapeutically effective in regulating human immune response. They’ve been utilised to treat Covid-19 patients with acute respiratory distress, which is caused by an excessive immune response that produces a “cytokine storm”.

It’s predicted that gene therapy may soon be available for a number of diseases currently treated with stem cell transplants. Thus, advances in gene therapy or gene editing will speed up the use of autologous HSCs in conditions where using one’s own stem cells would be impossible. Interestingly, genetic matching will make Graft-versus-Host Disease no longer a concern when treating these diseases.

In future, children could be treated with gene therapy utilising HSCs generated from their own cord blood. Banked newborn stem cells represent a short-term investment in scientific and clinical research and a long-term one in human health.