Why post of governor should count for more in the August 9 elections

The August 9 General Election is significant in two major ways; it ends a mandatory two-term tenure of a ruling President. Significantly, however, it pulls down the curtains on pioneer county governors that were lucky to have been re-elected in 2017.

The Constitution restricts the tenure for governors, just like the presidency, to two uninterrupted five-year intervals. Devolution was created by the 2010 Constitution to enhance equity in resource distribution, bring decision-making and service delivery closer to the people and enable the realization of the right to self-determination. It is hailed as the best thing to have happened to Kenya since independence.

The fourth schedule of the Constitution, which stipulates the division of functions between the national government and county governments apportioned the latter responsibility over many functions including, but not limited to; agriculture, county health services, control of air and noise pollution, outdoor advertising, cultural activities, public entertainment and amenities, and county transport. The equitable share, being the money Parliament shares vertically between the national and the county governments, forms the biggest source of revenue for the county governments. The money comes from the ordinary revenue the national government raises, which the Senate, then, allocates horizontally among the 47 counties.

National revenue

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) allocated 84.5 per cent of the national revenue to the national government, 15 per cent to the county governments and reserved 0.5 per cent as an equalisation fund. The equalization fund earmarked to cure inequality that had been brought about by decades of targeted marginalisation of certain regions and communities.

Counties are unique demographically and therefore no one allocation criterion would ensure complete equity in the allocated 15 per cent. CRA picked on five parameters for which it allocated as near percentage weights as possible. Population was given 45 percentage weight, poverty index 20, land area 8, basic equal share 25 and fiscal responsibility two percentage weight. This implies counties receive a greater share of revenue the larger their population, the higher their poverty levels and the larger their land mass. Since all the counties face fixed governance costs, 25 per cent of the revenues are shared equally across.

Counties also make money through what is called local revenue. Article 209 (3) empowers county governments to impose two types of taxes and charges. These are property rates and entertainment taxes. County governments can also impose charges for any services they provide in accordance with the stipulated laws.

Highest earners

According to “County Governments’ Cash Disbursement Schedule for Financial Year 2021/2022”, some of the highest earners of the equitable share include Nairobi at approx. Sh19.25 billion, Nakuru Sh13 billion, Kakamega Sh12.4 billion, Kiambu Sh11.72 billion, Kilifi Sh11.6 billion, Mandera Sh11.2 billion, Bungoma Sh10.7 billion and Kitui at Sh10.4 billion. The least earners are Lamu at Sh3.1 billion, Tharaka Nithi at Sh4.2 billion, Elgeyo Marakwet Sh4.6 billion and Isiolo County at Sh4.7 billion.

If we were to use the FY 2021/2022 disbursements as the average yearly disbursements to the counties for the last ten years, then Bungoma, for instance, with Sh10.7b for the FY 2021/2022 earned approx. Sh107 billion in the last ten years of devolution. Nairobi earned about Sh192.5 billion in the same period and Kakamega Sh124 billion. Even the least, Lamu, earned Sh31 billion. These are no small monies. Two quick questions; where was the central government taking all these revenues before devolution? Fundamentally, however, how has your county utilised its billions in the last two terms?

Three categories

Ten years on, the 47 counties can be grouped into three general categories as far as county leadership goes. One, counties that were lucky, and they are few, from the advent of devolution, to get visionary leaders and good managers for governors who were also re-elected in 2017.

They have made many strides, and because of continuity earned through re-election, they have not only been able to complete their projects, but have also entrenched foundations of accountability and good governance. Makueni County, wrangles in Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s first term notwithstanding, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya’s Kakamega and Salim Mvurya’s Kwale fall in this pearl.

Two, counties that were unlucky with their first term governors but quickly redeemed themselves by voting out those leaders in the 2017 General Election. There are also few counties in this category, Kisumu County standing taller. These are counties in which nothing moved in the first term other than wrangles in the assemblies and numerous expensive but low-value benchmarking trips abroad by members of County Assemblies and the Executive. They were also characterided by delayed salaries for county employees, sometimes for months on end, and zero development records. The fast reawakening of these counties and quick move to fix the mistake saved them early and put them on the right track to achieve the objectives of Devolution.

Financial impropriety

The last category, in which, unfortunately, a majority of the counties fall, comprise of counties that got it wrong with their county leadership from day one and have had to endure rogue, scandalous leadership for the last 10 years. Apart from the ills identified in group two afore, the leadership of these counties were also characterised by over-hiring. They struggled under the weight of wage bills that surpassed ceilings. Their governors rubbed shoulders with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigators for financial impropriety and abuse of office and have strode corridors of justice, circumventing the same, for their entire two terms.

This last category, fortunately, has a silver lining with the coming to an end of the tenure of their leaders. They must take opportunity, with hindsight of the suffering they have endured for the last ten years and put integrity and track records first in electing their next leaders. It would be tragic if they were to repeat the same mistake.

What would be worse, however, is if the first category got it wrong, and it is possible, in this election. It would be painful, say, for Makueni to elect a leader that lacks in integrity, commitment and vision and sit back helplessly to see him or her roll back in the next five years the ten-year strides in foundations of accountability, public participation and people-centred development that Prof Kibwana has painstakingly entrenched.



