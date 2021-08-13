Why performance contracting is yet to succeed in counties

Performance contracts (PCs) were introduced in the public sector in 1989 to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in public-sector management.

The move was to stress on management by outcome as opposed to management by procedures, as is the fundamental principle of performance contracting.

But the process failed due to lack of political will to drive the process, absence of incentives as well as lack of provision for the effect of external factors like fluctuations in exchange rates and inflation.

The basis of PCs is that ‘what gets measured gets done; if you cannot see and measure success, you cannot reward it; if you cannot recognise failure, you cannot correct it; and if you can show results you can win public support’.

In 2003, PCs were reintroduced in counties and the national government. Performance contracting describes the parties’ duties and prospects in order to achieve mutually agreed-upon deliverables.

Performance contracting framework

In the 2015/16 fiscal year, 18 counties got help to improve services. The number rose to more than 25 the next year, but most have failed to execute PCs on yearly basis.

And though fiscal transfers to the counties have increased over the past four years, own source of revenue (OSR) has not increased at a similar rate.

County governments’ failure to increase their own revenue sources above 11 per cent necessitates a detailed evaluation and remedial plans.

The counties have failed to properly execute PCs to improve OSR gathering. Lack of integrity, transparency, accountability, automated solutions, effective policy, legislative frameworks, data and platforms to exchange knowledge for peer-to-peer education is to blame.

Governors have failed to align the already developed performance contracting framework, which should be used and incorporated uniformly. Less than a quarter of the devolved units conduct performance evaluations and publicly disclose the results.