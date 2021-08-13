Why performance contracting is yet to succeed in counties

Martin Wambora

Council of Governors (CoG) Chair and Governor of Embu County Martin Wambora during a past media briefing. 
 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Masetu

What you need to know:

  • Performance contracting describes the parties’ duties and prospects in order to achieve mutually agreed-upon deliverables.
  • The counties have failed to properly execute performance contracts to improve own source of revenue gathering.

Performance contracts (PCs) were introduced in the public sector in 1989 to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in public-sector management.

