Why patience is key in confronting society and life challenges

It was heartening to see Jehovah's Witnesses' face-to-face conventions returning in earnest after a three-year interruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the long pandemic hiatus, Jehovah's Witnesses in Kenya held a three-day event called the 2023 "Exercise Patience”.

For nearly five decades, Jehovah's Witnesses have filled Nairobi's Jamhuri Park and other public venues around the country for their annual conventions.

In 2020, the pandemic interrupted this tradition when the Witnesses cancelled their face-to-face events around the world and held their convention programmes as virtual events in more than 500 languages.

From July 14, 2023, the Witnesses brought this tradition back to the land. In Nairobi, they used the newly built ASK Expo Centre in Jamhuri Park.

As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting. While our online conventions have reached millions of people around the world and kept our communities safe, we long to return to the joyful fellowship of these large gatherings.

Around 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 Exercise Patience Convention series. In Kenya, more than 30 conventions will be held, including one in Kenyan sign language.

From Friday 25 to Sunday, August 27, the convention sessions explored the quality of patience, highlighting its relevance today through biblical examples.

A highlight of these meetings was the live baptism that took place after the Saturday morning session, and a pre-recorded drama that was presented in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians want to demonstrate in their daily lives. However, despite our good intentions, maintaining patience in the face of life's many challenges can be a daily struggle. Spending three days exploring aspects of this quality was timely for all of us.

Jehovah's Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centres and theatres around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller face-to-face meetings and public service in 2022, they gathered in May 2023 in much larger regional events around the world for the first time since the pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The meeting was open to the public and no collection was taken. A key message was the need for patience in facing life's challenges, individually and collectively.