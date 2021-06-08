Why our teacher educators must wake up for good

By  Wycliffe Osabwa

Lecturer

Alupe University College, Busia

What you need to know:

  • Our schools of education hardly confer on how best to prepare teachers.
  • It should be known that most of the teachers trained by our universities end up teaching locally.

I attended an inter-university webinar on teacher education organised by Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) on June 4. This was a rare occurrence, when several universities met to brainstorm on how to redefine teacher education in the wake of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

