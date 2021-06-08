Why our teacher educators must wake up for good

I attended an inter-university webinar on teacher education organised by Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) on June 4. This was a rare occurrence, when several universities met to brainstorm on how to redefine teacher education in the wake of the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

Without a doubt, the conference was partly a reaction to the controversial proposal by Teachers Service Commission (TSC). The latter plans to scrap the Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree. It was observed that TSC’s move to meddle in university programmes was partly triggered by the complacency in schools of education. Evidently, teacher educators had created a vacuum which TSC, regardless of its unsuitability, attempted to fill.

Our schools of education hardly confer on how best to prepare teachers. Caucuses on the state of teacher education would have been profitable, more so when the new system was mooted. Even the Commission for University Education (CUE) has maintained studious silence, which could have led to the encroachment on its territory.

It should be known that most of the teachers trained by our universities end up teaching locally, where we have a predominantly uniform curriculum. It would, therefore, be fair if all teacher educators agreed on the finer details of a common BEd programme, their autonomy notwithstanding.

Introduction of CBC

And this goes back to action research. Even before the introduction of CBC, teacher educators ought to have seen themselves in the context of the state of education in schools. Just how do their teachers fare in the field? Does the feedback — such as KCSE results and student indiscipline — say anything about them? Of course, other factors come into play.

Teachers cannot be ignored, however, owing to their central role in curriculum implementation. Similarly, TSC, in its supposed supervision of teachers, should have researched on areas of need and advised teacher educators accordingly. It shouldn’t be a case of giving a dog a bad name so as to hang it.

Granted, TSC ought to have used the right channels — ostensibly, the parent Education ministry and CUE — to reach out to schools of education, subject experts and other stakeholders and strike a middle ground. There are many unclarified issues and such can best be handled by people who are privy to the theory and practice of education.

I have heard individuals laud TSC’s move and even label critics as anti-change. But it would be better for them to argue from a point of information as opposed to acceding to any changes thrown their way. Education is a very crucial institution, it being the mother of all professions .

Issues of a balance among content, pedagogy and professionalism must be ironed out, much more the organs required to steer and implement the reforms. It shouldn’t be a war between universities and TSC, or the latter appearing to push for clandestine agenda. With issues like unexplained budget cuts, universities will be sceptical of regulators.