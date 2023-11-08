Why open skies policy is winner for the country

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed in Mombasa on November 4 that hotels in the coastal city and in Maasai Mara National Reserve were fully booked for the festive season.

Setting aside claims by his critics that he could be embellishing the picture, 2023 has been a phenomenal year for international arrivals. The post-pandemic tourism growth after the Covid-related slump for three years, is remarkable.

Several factors are at play. First, Kenya held peaceful elections last year. Sadly, foreign visitors and journalists tend to remember negative vibes and always refer to the past poll-related upheavals. But we also had non-violent elections in 2013 and 2017.

Secondly, the concept of open skies—agreements designed to allow airlines to fly international routes freely and compete openly for passengers—has been embraced more enthusiastically by President William Ruto’s administration.

Emirates, for example, struggled to get more flights per day to Nairobi but now has its second one and may get the third soon. Etihad is also resuming its flights to Nairobi, as is India’s IndiGo, with flights from Mumbai.

Thirdly, there are more charter flights to Mombasa, including from Italy, Poland and emerging source markets like Romania and Bulgaria.

Besides, Eurowings now has five flights a week, up from two, and European charter airline Condor was allowed to convert to scheduled flights. Ethiopian Airlines flies twice daily, or 14 times a week, to Mombasa.

Now, are hotels in Mombasa and the Mara truly fully booked? December is always a busy month for hotels and, as I said above, 2023 arrivals have been exceptional and we hope the trend continues. The coast, except Malindi, has been busy since August with domestic and international travellers.

There are several reasons. First, more low-cost flights to Mombasa have been allowed. It’s also to our benefit that Uganda Airlines now flies directly to Entebbe from Mombasa.

Jambojet has direct flights to Kisumu from Mombasa, as well as to Zanzibar. And, of course, there is the Nairobi-Mombasa standard gauge railway (SGR) passenger service.

There is also improved security in tourist zones and no negative travel advisories have been issued by foreign governments that could harm the prospects of our travel destinations. The Ruto administration has maintained warm relations with the West, especially the UK, the US and the EU.

These partners are unlikely to do anything that would a hurt a genuine friend. Instructively, there is a good reason King Charles III and Queen Camilla chose to visit Kenya first instead of, say, other Commowealth nations like Australia or New Zealand, or even South Africa.

Another factor is so-called revenge tourism, or vacation vengeance, that arose after governments lifted Covid travel restrictions. Many people just realised that a virus can take them down instantly and some opted to see the world and live for the day. Kenya happened to be on the bucket list for many.

The raft of measures recently announced by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, which will ease movement in and out of the airports, are set to aid tourism even more.



