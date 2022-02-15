Why open-book exams are bad for innovation

Former Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya Willy Mutunga, who is currently an adjunct professor of public law at Kabarak University, was recently cited as saying universities should allow students to have open-book exams.

In open-book exams, students are allowed to bring notes, texts and/or other resources into the exam room. They only test the candidate’s ability to find and apply information.

Open-book exams will affect many students who are not self-driven in their studies. There are bound to be incidents of learners not attending classes as scheduled since they will definitely copy academic materials during their exams and continuous assessment tests (CATs).

But will students be innovative enough to create new ideas and think critically about their courses? Many will be influenced by their peers to go out of school, party and even sit back in their hostels doing nothing. Without strict rules on class attendance, a big number will miss important concepts explained by the lecturers that would have helped them in their profession.

Resemble reference books

Besides, 90 per cent of answers to exam questions will resemble the explanations in the reference books. Normally, answers could be the same as per the question but the probability of the explanations being similar is zero. What is the essence of lecturers marking such answers?

Students will ‘pass’ exams highly but with no vital knowledge in their fields — a big problem during interviews. Or will jobs be given without interviews as many graduates will be ‘blank’?

A unit in journalism called Media Law, for instance, needs to be perceived by the student because it will be of much importance to them in the field. What happens when the graduate does not have an idea of the laws since he ‘copy-pasted’ in the exams and never attended classes?

Students should not be spoon-fed; they should struggle to read when preparing for exams.



