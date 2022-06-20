Why one must prove claims they’ve made

The doctrine in law, “if you allege you must prove” came out clearly this past week: That the burden of proof (onus probandi) lies with the accuser. This is in the wake of the acquittal of three co-accused in the infamous Anglo Leasing scandal.

The scandal occurred in the early years of the Mwai Kibaki presidency although it was allegedly conceived in the dying days of the Kanu regime. Twenty years later, the case was thrown out by the court and the co-defendants set free.

It is sad that then-Finance minister David Mwiraria, a co -accused in the case and the acclaimed architect of the successful fiscal discipline at the Treasury that brought about the economic turnaround the private sector enjoys, had died. He has, probably, been vindicated posthumously.

But, trust me, we haven’t heard the last of the saga and the next round of court hearings will be soon, when the former state officers sue for wrongful accusations. One has even alluded to having lost a political duel in 2017 after his competitors told voters he would be jailed.

Degree saga

Then came the degree saga of Johnson Sakaja and Wavinya Ndeti. The two got the IEBC green light to vie for governor when allegations of their degrees being fake were dismissed. If they colluded with the institutions cited in the papers, the latter wouldn’t turn around and say they did not. Much the same way a doctor’s report cannot be questioned. He will cite the Hippocratic Oath and patient confidentiality.

Then comes the accusations against Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, both front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Dr Ruto’s opponents have accused him of every evil—including corruption, theft of public land and killing of innocent citizens before and after the 2007 elections.

Earlier, Jacob Ochola Mwai, 62, had claimed that he was sired by the late President Kibaki.

In all these cases, the burden of proof lies with the accuser. One cannot just allege but must also prove a case. They must support their claims.



