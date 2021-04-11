Why nursing mothers must be hygienic

Breastfeeding mother

A mother breastfeeding her little baby.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Purity Nthiana

Youth advocate

What you need to know:

  • Most breastfeeding mothers do not clean their breasts in public before feeding the baby as the breast is sexualised in many Kenyan cultures.
  • Mastitis, the swelling of the breast or along with an infection, is a common problem, affecting up to 20 per cent of breastfeeding mothers.

Breastfeeding is the most cost-effective healthcare strategy necessary in promotion of nutrition, health and survival of infants and young children. However, unhygienic breastfeeding practices have caused an increase in diseases among children.

