Why nursing mothers must be hygienic

Breastfeeding is the most cost-effective healthcare strategy necessary in promotion of nutrition, health and survival of infants and young children. However, unhygienic breastfeeding practices have caused an increase in diseases among children.

Mothers who do not clean their breasts and nipples properly expose the baby to diseases and infections. Some of the conditions that result from a baby suckling dirty breasts include fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and loss of appetite. Cracked or infected nipples can also affect the baby.

Due to shyness, most breastfeeding mothers do not clean their breasts in public before feeding the baby as the breast is sexualised in many Kenyan cultures. And due to lack of taps with running water, especially in towns, many do not wash their hands while feeding the baby or when handling the breast pump machine.

Observe hygiene

After changing the baby’s diapers, a mother should wash her hands. But many from rural communities, especially, do not know how to observe hygiene. Healthcare providers should educate, particularly, first-time mothers, on hygiene.

Mastitis, the swelling of the breast or along with an infection, is a common problem, affecting up to 20 per cent of breastfeeding mothers. It can result from an infection, bacteria or other microorganisms that can enter the body through a cracked nipple. Breastfeeding mothers should not wear a tight bra and must change breast pads often to prevent growth of bacteria.

Despite well-documented benefits of observing hygiene when breastfeeding, many mothers fail to due to poverty, poor living standards ,ignorance and sheer laziness. They should rinse their breasts with clean water often and avoid clothing that prevent the breasts from breathing. Cotton bras are the best as they air-dry quickly and prevent growth of harmful bacteria.

Let’s help to demystify taboos and beliefs that have negative impacts on breastfeeding practice.