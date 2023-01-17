Why now is the right time to review and strengthen Kenya Vision 2030

In the era of Economic Recovery Strategy for Wealth and Employment Creation (ERS 2002-2007), Kenya attained a higher average annual growth, of seven per cent, to Year 2007. The success ushered in Kenya Vision 2030, as part of a policy shift towards more targeted and evidence-based development.

That was informed by the world economic history, aimed at leap-frogging the country, following sustained economic growth in South Asia, the “East Asian Miracle”, and part of Africa, such as in Botswana.

Reports, such as the Commission on Growth and Development of the World Bank on strategies for sustained growth and inclusive development in 2008, shaped Vision 2030. After “Sessional Paper No. 2” of 1996 on industrial transformation to Year 2020, the ERS blueprint marked a shift in policy framework from rhetorical to implementation, improving lives significantly through accelerated economic growth and development.

Vision 2030 was premised on the fact that, over three decades, there were only 13 “economic miracles”. Countries like China, Botswana, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Malta had sustained over seven per cent growth, attained higher incomes and improved living conditions. With the double-digit economic growth target, Kenya envisioned a higher middle-income economic status by 2030.

The Vision focuses on three pillars: Economic, social and political. It sought to improve people’s income, a cohesive and equitable society in a secure environment, and an issue-based political foundation. It, therefore, aimed to transform Kenya into a newly industrialising, middle-income country providing a high quality of life to all citizens by 2030 in a clean and secure environment.

Bottom-up approach

There is significant progress , the missing link being a lack of deliberate focus on the bottom-up approach. Vision 2030 is a top-down approach policy developed under a framework of trickle-down ideologies.

Vision 2030 has, no doubt, been one of the most successful part of Kenya economic history. Income per capita adjusted to purchasing power parity terms is at $7,347, placing the country 104th on the World Economics Global wealth rankings and 16th in Africa. With comparator economies like South Korea having realised higher income status, significant work is needed in the next decades.

Kenya has now ushered in a new era of economic history with a paradigm shift to the bottom-up trajectory. It thus requires a re-engineering of its economic growth and development foundations.

The success of countries, the Commission for Growth and Development of the World Bank says, includes macroeconomic stability, export-led economic orientation; high savings and investments; credible commitment to growth, inclusion; and capable administration. Kenya has these prerequisites in the Ruto administration.

We need to take advantage of the political goodwill, now at its highest level, and since many Kenyans are hopeful, and quickly align Vision 2030 to the bottom-up economic manifesto of the Kenya Kwanza administration. The time frame can be revised to recover the lost decades (Kenya Vision 2050, maybe?) With the same pillars, we can revitalise Vision 2030 with targets redone and economic transformation foundations put in place.

The targets would include that on social pillar being reviewed to reflect the new aspiration to realise 30 per cent forest cover by 2032. Investments inflow will also be necessary in our productive and enabling sectors.

Comparator countries that have accelerated investments to fast-track economic growth and development, for example as part of improving the investment climate, placed such decisions at the highest national leadership—for instance, South Korea ‘s Presidential Council on National Competitiveness.

President William Ruto’s formation of the National Investment Council is, thus, a show of high level of commitment never seen before towards promoting investments as decision-making is much faster and responsive to the country’s development needs. Export-led investment promotion is the next critical policy orientation with a focus on delocalisation of industries and financing and development of cottage industries, where labour and inputs are easily available.

A market economy, Kenya must look outwards to drive foreign exchange inflow to expand our economy to higher middle-income status by 2030.

The colossal development tasks, therefore, require of us as patriots to double our efforts and join the government in creating the Kenya we all want. It’s time to make a difference.