Why no county should miss out at annual Devolution Conference

Uasin Gishu County will host the 8th Devolution Conference in Eldoret from August 15-19. Themed “10 years of devolution: The present and the future” with the sub-theme “Driving transformation from the local level: County governments as the centre of economic development”, the annual event should come up with measures to ensure no county is left behind in development.

The event comes at the right time for Kenyans to reflect on the first decade of devolution in terms of achievements, strengths and weaknesses that require efforts for improvement to enhance development countrywide. It brings together all county governments and allows local and international delegates and exhibitors to discuss, learn and share best practices on pertinent topics of interest to the devolved units.

As we look at the past 10 years and explore better strategies for enhancing service delivery, stakeholders, including members of the public, need to participate in the conference. There, they would share local ideas on the successes and failures of devolution and suggest and recognise new methodologies for strengthening systems to enhance transformational service delivery in all the 47 counties.

Implement the resolutions

The conference provides a platform to share and learn about best practices from successful counties in different sectors that demonstrates county governments as the centres of economic development. It should provide trade and investment opportunities for communities to grow economically.

It should also allow sufficient time for partners to fully implement the resolutions that emanate from it to help speedy growth in counties still struggling in certain areas that spur economic growth and development of the people.

It is also a time for every county to showcase particular activities that have helped to promote and improve livelihoods at the grassroots and share methodologies that can be emulated. County governments should use the opportunity to recognise and celebrate the efforts of individuals and institutions that have demonstrated exemplary performance in promoting, protecting and championing devolution.

There should also be candid discussions in a bid to address the major challenges in various sectors and emerging issues such as peace and security and problems like female genital mutilation that hinder development.

By understanding the unique challenges of every county, the stakeholders should explore the need for mechanisms for monitoring progress and reporting on the implementation of development programmes for action in counties with special situations that require support for sustainable development.



