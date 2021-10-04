Why most major IT projects in Kenya collapse or fail to take off

Konza Technopolis

 Konza Phase 2 Data Centre at Konza Technopolis in Machakos County on March 29.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

It’s believed that numerous large software projects don’t get completed on time and within budget but the problem is especially acute in Kenya, where over 70 per cent of major computer projects falter.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.