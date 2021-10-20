Why Monica Juma is the right candidate for Commonwealth job

Monica Juma

Monica Juma, the Cabinet Secretary for Energy.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Farida Karoney

What you need to know:

  • The distinguished diplomat is the Cabinet Secretary for Energy, a role she recently took up after heading the Defence as well as Foreign Affairs dockets.
  • This impactful public servant has also served as a principal secretary, lecturer and researcher. 

The Commonwealth is home to 2.4 billion people spread across 54 nations of varying political, economic and social fortunes whose members work together to promote peace, democracy and prosperity. Another of its key objectives is to amplify the voice of small states, protect the environment and tackle emergent global challenges, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

