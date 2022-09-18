Why medics must do no harm with medication

Saturday was the annual World Patient Safety Day, declared by the UN in May 2019 and first marked that year to recognise patient safety as a global health priority.

It brings together healthcare workers, leaders, policymakers and members of the public to recognise the efforts required and to commit to ensuring patient safety.

The World Patient Safety Day 2022 theme, “Medication safety”, with the slogan “Medication Without Harm” focused on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) patient safety challenge of medication without harm launched in 2017. Previous themes include the inaugural “Speak up for patient safety”, “Speak up for health worker safety” in 2020 and last year’s “Safe maternal and newborn care”.

Medication without harm focuses on providing safe medicines and appropriate handling by health care professionals as well as patients and the public from the point of receiving the medicines to administration and monitoring of effects.

It is based on the WHO’s philosophy that patient safety can be greatly improved by reducing the frequency and impact of errors and harm incidents through changes to existing health systems.

It would be difficult to find anyone in Kenya who has not used medication. These substances, which much of the public knows little about, are often dispensed over the counter, with many of them requiring nothing more than the money to pay for it.

Medicines work in a variety of ways, as per the wide range of ailments they treat.

Some replace deficient substances while others inhibit or increase chemical production, and still, others even alter organ function. Because of their constituent compounds, medicines rarely have a single impact.

Take, for example, aspirin, an over-the-counter pain reliever. It belongs to a class of medications commonly used to treat pain—non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. It works by inhibiting the production of prostaglandins, involved in the healing of injuries and illnesses, and reducing mild inflammation and pain.

Aspirin, as a side-effect, acts on platelets and prevents blood clots. Thus, used incorrectly, it can cause severe bleeding that is difficult to control without additional medical interventions.

There are numerous documented cases of patients put at risk by being prescribed aspirin despite having contraindications to it, either through carelessness or inadequate information.

Due to the ease of access, some patients who are at high risk of uncontrolled bleeding have self-prescribed and administered aspirin with disastrous results. Consider how much worse the effects of taking the wrong medication can become as their potency increases.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board aims to ensure that only safe medicines are given to the public, highly toxic or addictive medications are carefully controlled and only qualified healthcare workers handle medication.

But there are loopholes with unscrupulous persons providing substandard and falsified medication and the public gaining access to restricted medications without a prescription.

We all have a role in the responsible and safe use of medications. One harm event is one too many.