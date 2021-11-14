Why Martha Karua is attracting presidential candidates

We are a few months away from 2022 polls. All eyes are on the presidency as political parties put their best foot forward to ascend to power. None of those eyeing the presidency have settled on a running mate.

Kenyans are yearning for change. They want a leader who will deliver while protecting the interests of all Kenyans.

They want a leader who will unite all Kenyans and stand for what is right. The presidential running mate should arguably be a female politician if we want transformative change in society.

The question is, do we have one who is likely to fit the puzzle? What’s your consideration of Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua? Does she have what it takes to serve Kenyans as deputy president? This may be the opportune time for Kenya to make history by having the first ever deputy president.

Sober leader

Seen by many as a nationalistic and asober leader, Ms Karua has over the years grown to become a household name in Kenyan politics. She can mobilise the masses.

Her experience as a politician has depicted integrity, discipline, resilience, confidence and a desire for attaining positive change in the society. She has never been implicated in any corruption scandal. Even once as a Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs during the Grand Coalition government, the once nicknamed ‘Iron lady’ resigned citing ‘frustrations in discharging her duties’, a move that few leaders have ever resorted to.

In Kenya leaders never resign by their own volition. She has been actively engaged in activism. She has defended human rights activists to the extent of risking her own life during the Moi regime. Such a character of service beyond self is critical especially for a country like Kenya that requires sober leadership.

Change

She is one of the initiators of change through judicial, constitutional and political arenas. She has lobbied to increase women representation in political positions. She is also credited as the founder of several women affiliated organisations that ensured women have their voice in Kenya’s political space.

She is counted among the few political leaders who have a well-established public and political space that none can occupy. She has been able to safeguard her space whilst respecting other leaders. This is why she was fronted to lead the Mount Kenya unity forum as the interim spokesperson. Her assertiveness is a characteristic that Kenya needs.